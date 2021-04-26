The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are undoubtedly the best wireless earbuds money can buy right now, especially for owners of devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. They come with a sleek design, great audio, and plenty of handy features. One feature that didn't reach the Buds Pro was the "Double Tab Edge" function, which allowed users to raise or lower the volume just by tapping on the edge of the buds, but Samsung seems to have had a change of heart.

Reports indicate (via TizenHelp) that the Galaxy Wearable app is gaining a new update which brings the "new" feature to the Galaxy Buds Pro. It was previously available as an experimental feature for the Galaxy Buds+ but reportedly didn't make the cut for the Buds Pro due to their shape. Apparently, Samsung ironed out the kinks and re-introduced the feature, which can be accessed in the Labs settings of the Galaxy Wearable app.

The feature is seemingly separate from the normal touch controls on the Galaxy Buds Pro. It requires the user to tap outside of the regular touch control area, meaning it could free up touch volume controls for other customizable actions like voice commands. The update also includes enhancements to the active noise cancellation, the tap-and-hold toggle for ANC and Ambient modes, and general stability. The update measures at just 2.23MB in size is reportedly rolling out in Korea, but it shouldn't be too long before it reaches other regions as well.