The Galaxy S8 Active is a rugged Galaxy S8 with a larger battery.

Late last week, a user in the AC Forums posted images of the Galaxy S8 Active in the wild, showcasing the hardware on offer. A new leak from Android Police — which details the training manual for Samsung's upcoming phone — gives us another look at the overall design and internal specs.

The leak confirms previous rumors regarding the Galaxy S8 Active: the device will feature a 5.8-inch QHD Super AMOLED shatter-resistant display, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD slot, IP68 and MIL-STD-810G rating, 12MP dual pixel camera, 8MP front shooter, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a 4000mAh battery.

On the software front, the S8 Active will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The phone will also offer a dedicated Bixby button, but there are no physical navigation keys. The screen doesn't quite have the same effect as the Infinity Display on the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but the added durability should more than make up for it.

Like its predecessors, the S8 Active will likely be exclusive to AT&T in the U.S., but there's no carrier branding at the back this time around. What are your thoughts on the Galaxy S8 Active?