You don't need to have a glowing controller with these hacks to hide the PS4's DualShock 4 lightbar.

Plenty of gamers prefer to play their games in a dim or darkened room so that they're more immersed in what is going on in front of them. However, PlayStation 4 players have been a bit aggravated by the lightbar on DualShock 4 controllers. Thankfully there are some neat and easy ways to hide this bar so it doesn't get in your way while playing.

Your DualShock 4 controller is going to glow

On every DualShock 4 controller, there is a lightbar that glows when the controller is powered on. It's located on the top of the controller, and depending on the game and battery level, it will either glow blue, green, yellow, or red.

While there isn't a way to turn off your light bar, you can hide it so that it isn't quite so aggravating. There are a few ways to do this, but the easiest — and the most fun — method involves finding yourself a sweet decal online. That's right, industrious gamers have created a variety of decals that can hide most or all of your lightbar.

Decal stickers from Flaming Toast

You can pick up a decal sticker that has a custom name on it, pick from a variety of geeky logos, or even completely block out the lightbar — although this last option might be a bad call since your lightbar will glow red when the battery is getting ready to die.

It's a simple vinyl sticker that just gets attached to the lightbar, and can be removed if you get tired of them. Best of all they are available for less than $5 each, which is a serious steal. With options like the Batman logo, Assassin's Creed symbol, Biohazard, and even an Arc reactor, the nerdier stickers have something for most of us.

Of course there are also total black out stickers, as well as ones you can get customized with your name or gamertag, and even patterns, photographs, and fonts that can be used. There are over 250 options, which gives you plenty of leeway to find the perfect sticker to cut down on the light emitting from your controller.

See at Flaming Toast

Have you covered the lightbar on your controller?

While the lightbar on DualShock 4 controllers isn't particularly bright in a well lit room, it can definitely become aggravating if you are playing in a dim or dark room. Thankfully there are a few things you can do to hide that light, and have a bit of fun while you're at it. Have you covered up the lightbar on your DualShock 4 controller? Be sure to drop us a comment and let us know about it!