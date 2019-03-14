Fubo TV this week announced on its support pages that it now supports 4K streaming on Android TV devices. The 4K service actually still is in beta form (which means there are occasional hiccups), but it's still one of the only places you'll find live sports streamed in that resolution. The 4K streams also come at no extra cost.

Supported devices include (but are not limited to):

Hisense 4K TV

NVIDIA Shield

Sharp AQUOS 4K TV

Sony Bravia 4K TV

Xiaomi Mi Box S/2/3/4

Fubo TV itself is one of those streaming services that's not as well known as the likes of Sling TV or YouTube TV. But it certainly can hold its own — particularly if you're a sports fan. In addition to the two Fubo TV plans (which run $44.99 a month or $49.99 a month depending on how many channels you need) it's got a wealth of premium add-ons that can take your sports consumption to a whole new level.

In addition to Android TV devices, you can get 4K streaming on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast Ultra, and certain Android phones.

Of course, you'll need a 4K-compatible television to take advantage of all those extra pixels, and do be mindful of any data caps employed by your ISP.