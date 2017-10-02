Google's software is going to have to be really good to make up for this outdated design.
Earlier today, we received the best leak yet of the upcoming Google Pixel 2 XL. This leak showcased the Pixel 2 XL's considerably smaller bezels compared to last year's model, front-facing speakers, and rounded corners on all ends of the screen. This was just followed up with a similar render for the regular Pixel 2, and oh boy are there some bezels to talk about.
The render for the front of the Pixel 2 isn't quite as clear as the one for its larger brother, but it's enough to make out what could easily pass for a phone released in 2015. The Pixel 2 shares the XL's front-facing speakers and new launcher UI, but the top and bottom bezels are ... chunky.
It's hard to tell from the render just how the bezels on the Pixel 2 will compare to last year's model, but from what we're seeing right now, they don't appear to have shrunk in the slightest. The 5-inch 1080p screen will likely look fine, and while the addition of front-facing stereo speakers does somewhat make up for the Pixel 2's outdated look, I'm not sure it'll be enough to deter buyers from other handsets.
Does it make sense shelling over $650 or more for a phone in 2017 with this design?
There's no doubt the Pixel 2 will still be a fine phone, possibly one of the better ones we see in all of 2017. However, when we not only have devices like the Pixel 2 XL, but also the Galaxy S8/S8+, Galaxy Note 8, and LG V30 and G6, I think it'll be hard to justify shelling out $650+ for a new phone in 2017 that looks the way the Pixel 2 (presumably) does.
Google will be announcing the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL amidst a slew of other gadgets and accessories this coming Wednesday, so be sure to stay tuned to the site so you don't miss out on the latest announcements as they happen.
Reader comments
Pretty damn ugly, but front-facing stereo speakers are a huge deal for me. I'm willing to accept an aesthetic hit for that.
Yikes. XL it is.
Is there a possibility that Google is trolling everyone on the P2?
It could be their way to force everyone up to the XL2 as the footprints are closer than they were last year..
Well considering that the Pixel 2 is made by HTC, and the HTC U11 has bezels, I don't think they are trolling anyone. The whole reason they probably pegged LG to make the Pixel 2 XL was to get rid of the bezels and appease everyone who doesn't want the Pixel 2.
Hard pass! Was ugly before.. Even uglier now
I'll take this and FFS speakers over a note 8 any freaking day !
"FFS". Had to read that a second time.
😂😂😂
LMAO... That can't be real.
I guess Google is going all in with the XL!
Google done goofed
Android Pit did a survey on bezels last week, and the overwhelming response was, MOST did not really care about bezel sizes. I think at the time, it was like, 4 to 1 , that didn't care about bezels, out of over a thousand votes.
Yeah, is mostly authors of articles like this making a big deal of it.
Survey of two?
He stated in his post over a thousand.
I'm assuming a survey of over a thousand tech nerds who actually read/follow Android Pit? Those results are probably skewed lol.
Exactly
Before I blast Google, I'll wait until they release it. This better not be it.. Because this thing is hideous
Do bezels really hurt the Pixel 2. If everything else is the same...I don't know. But someone at Google must have thought so to cancel the HTC larger version and give the XL to LG. If HTC could not improve on the design after a year why bailout HTC?
This is the phone...everyone get over it
Funny thing is Sony makes the same enlarged bezel it gets slammed, but fanboyism of the Pixel is loved.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
It is all preference. Good thing about Android choices. My choice, however, won't be the chin of Jay Leno and forehead of Rhianna
I'm getting an XL2. These bezels are larger than the 6P.
You and I must be reading different things. These bezels are being slammed. Even the smaller ones on the XL are being slammed in the comments on that leak. Some people have no problem with them...others do. If you see the same person slam the Sony bezels AND praise these, then you have a point.
And the articles today generally praised the Sony design and slammed this. My personal opinion is that too much stock is put in the looks of a phone. Function is my priority. Proof is in my ugly Moto Z Play phone with the great battery. I have BEZELS and do not care.
I mean, I used to be against bezels at all costs, but now that I have a larger phone with some bezel i have no issue with it. I get wanting the phone to look the part of a flagship but I am not convinced that the bezel-less future we face is actually BETTER usability wise.
Truth. I have a near bezel less phone in the Note 8 and also a bezel loving Sony XZ Premium. Can't decide which one is better yet and the bezels aren't really a factor in choosing one over the other when I reach for my phone.
2013 called, it wants its bezels back.
Would be fine if they used capacitive buttons. I'm not buying a new phone this year. The weird designs and removing features for no reason is why.
Are all smartphone users now part of the small-bezel cargo cult?
No.
Sony XZ Premium and Note 8 owner here.
I have owned the Pixel and Pixel XL. XL battery blew me away, all day battery compared to the smaller Pixel. Bezels or no I am going with the 2 XL for the battery life.
I agree with you there. I had the Pixel XL and the Note 5 and the standby battery on that thing is amazing.
Agree. Battery life on Pixel XL has been very impressive. Would regret going to the smaller sized Pixel 2 and end up taking a battery hit.
Did you, are you, bailing on the essential phone? Comments welcome;)
Bezel is the last thing on my mind when shopping for a phone. I own a Pixel XL and Pixel XL 2 is my next phone. I enjoy the pure Google experience of Android on the pixel. It just works.
Pixel 2 XL for me :D
All that bezel and no room for a 3.5mm jack? The size of bezels isn't at the top of the most pressing issues for me, the current popular trend of doing away with the jack is much more of a problem in my book
Hey... Maybe Google will shock Apple and Samsung with the world's first FPS under the bezel!
Hell yeah, I'm not a follower. I want bezel
Hey I just ordered an iPhone 8 plus. I tease but I have no room to judge. 🤣
Haha, you got that right.
Have your popcorn ready for Wednesday?
Looks like between today and tomorrow morning I better stock up! 😄
Damn it, Google.
So... Google is going to alienate the tiny percentage of the populace which uses bezel size to make purchase decisions?
Are they at least going to add waterproofing to woo back the tiny percentage which won't buy a phone they can't dunk?
Yep bezels Laden with speakers just how I like them
People buy on looks, nerds buy on functionality. And this looks terrible.
You forgot to add "imo"
Yeeessss
literally the worst design phone in recent years. WOW. this is a **** joke.
Shame
"easily pass for a phone released in 2015", that's true as it looks identical to a 6P
Ugly as expected. IPhone and Note 8 expensive as hell. It's looking like a good year for LG.
The LG isn't expensive?
F’ck it, I’m getting one, and it’s going to be in white so I get the full experience.
Now, let’s just see if Verizon offers any good deals or if I get it from the Google Store again, like I did the 1st gen Pixel XL, but with a pretty decent $410.00 trade in. That will lower my price for the 64Gb Pixel 2, which is the capacity I would have chosen, had it been offered last year, to $239.00 + tax.
I’m not allergic to bezels or anything, I’ve got a Pixel XL and a 7 plus, just had to get over the initial jolt.
Let’s get on with the preorders.
I still have yet to understand the bezel hate. I use an HTC U11 for personal use and a S7 edge for work. I still would rather have a phone with bezels so there's no accidental touches. Damn the S7 edge for this. I absolutely hate using it. That and I'm obviously am HTC fan and hate on sheepdung any chance I get.