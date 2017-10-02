Google's software is going to have to be really good to make up for this outdated design.

Earlier today, we received the best leak yet of the upcoming Google Pixel 2 XL. This leak showcased the Pixel 2 XL's considerably smaller bezels compared to last year's model, front-facing speakers, and rounded corners on all ends of the screen. This was just followed up with a similar render for the regular Pixel 2, and oh boy are there some bezels to talk about.

The render for the front of the Pixel 2 isn't quite as clear as the one for its larger brother, but it's enough to make out what could easily pass for a phone released in 2015. The Pixel 2 shares the XL's front-facing speakers and new launcher UI, but the top and bottom bezels are ... chunky.

It's hard to tell from the render just how the bezels on the Pixel 2 will compare to last year's model, but from what we're seeing right now, they don't appear to have shrunk in the slightest. The 5-inch 1080p screen will likely look fine, and while the addition of front-facing stereo speakers does somewhat make up for the Pixel 2's outdated look, I'm not sure it'll be enough to deter buyers from other handsets.

Does it make sense shelling over $650 or more for a phone in 2017 with this design?

There's no doubt the Pixel 2 will still be a fine phone, possibly one of the better ones we see in all of 2017. However, when we not only have devices like the Pixel 2 XL, but also the Galaxy S8/S8+, Galaxy Note 8, and LG V30 and G6, I think it'll be hard to justify shelling out $650+ for a new phone in 2017 that looks the way the Pixel 2 (presumably) does.

Google will be announcing the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL amidst a slew of other gadgets and accessories this coming Wednesday, so be sure to stay tuned to the site so you don't miss out on the latest announcements as they happen.