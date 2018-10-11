Since iMessage won't be coming to Android anytime soon, Google's been hard at work to build up its own version of the popular messaging service using RCS technology and its excellent Android Messages app. On Thursday, October 11, Freedom Mobile announced that it's now rolling out RCS features for its subscribers.

If you're on Freedom Mobile and use Android Messages, this means your basic SMS texting is about to get a big upgrade. You'll be able to see when people are typing, know when someone's seen your message, send higher-quality photos + video, have group chats that don't suck, and more.