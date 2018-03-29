The Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon be faced with its most important entry yet with the release of Infinity War this April, and in preparation of it, fans can dive into the all-new mobile game Marvel Strike Force.
Marvel Strike Force is the first game to be developed by FoxNet Games, and it'll allow players to engage in various battles using more than 70 of Marvel's most iconic and inconspicuous characters. You'll find notable heroes such as Captain America and Iron Man, but FoxNet also notes that the roster "reaches far beyond comics, movies and TV shows."
Speaking of the game, Senior Vice President of Games & Innovation at Marvel Entertainment, Jay Ong, said –
MARVEL Strike Force perfectly demonstrates how we use games as a driver of the Marvel brand. Featuring a wholly original storyline that has gamers mixing and matching Super Heroes and Super Villains in never-before-seen alliances, this game is authentically Marvel and one of our most highly-anticipated projects this year.
Strike Force will see players going up against antagonist Ultimus, and while doing so, you'll be able to upgrade your characters, collect more powerful gear, and build the strongest team of heroes possible.
Marvel Strike Force is available to download for free on the Play Store now.