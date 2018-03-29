The Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon be faced with its most important entry yet with the release of Infinity War this April, and in preparation of it, fans can dive into the all-new mobile game Marvel Strike Force.

Marvel Strike Force is the first game to be developed by FoxNet Games, and it'll allow players to engage in various battles using more than 70 of Marvel's most iconic and inconspicuous characters. You'll find notable heroes such as Captain America and Iron Man, but FoxNet also notes that the roster "reaches far beyond comics, movies and TV shows."

Speaking of the game, Senior Vice President of Games & Innovation at Marvel Entertainment, Jay Ong, said –