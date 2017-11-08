Free Google Home Mini codes are going out to Pixel 2 customers.

Google threw in a free Google Home Mini with all Pixel 2 and 2 XL purchases, and the company is now sending out promo codes via email to those that picked up either handset. You'll see a link in the email which will take you to the Google Store, where you can choose the color variant of the Google Home Mini — it's available in Chalk, Charcoal, or Coral.

The Google Home Mini is a competitor to Amazon's Echo Dot, offering the full capabilities of Google Assistant in a compact package. Early units had a bug that recorded conversations 24/7, but Google rolled out a fix that permanently disabled the touch-activated listening feature.

The Google Home Mini costs $49, and the discount should be applied automatically as long as you're signed into the same Google account you used to purchase your Pixel 2 or 2 XL.