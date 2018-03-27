In a move that seemingly came out of nowhere, Belkin International issued a press release announcing that it's been acquired by Foxconn – a company that's become most well-known for manufacturing Apple's iPhones.

You probably know Belkin for its wireless chargers, routers, cables, etc., but Belkin International is made up of more than just Belkin itself. This deal also means Foxconn now owns Wemo (Belkin's smart home brand), networking hardware company Linksys, and Phyn (a smart water pressure sensor).

Foxconn is purchasing Belkin International for around $866 million in cash, and with this deal, it's looking to make a big step into the world of smart home products and "premium accessories."

Speaking on behalf of Foxconn, CEO Sidney Lu said –