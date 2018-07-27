The Mi Mix 2 continues to be one of the best phones Xiaomi has released to date. The phone took the first-gen Mi Mix's design aesthetic —with ultra-thin bezels on three sides — and shrunk it down to a more manageable 5.99-inch display.

The phone has a unique design that sets it apart from the rest of the devices in this segment, and it has global LTE connectivity. The latter suggested a wider release in Western markets, and while Xiaomi rolled out the Mix 2 in Europe earlier this year, the phone isn't officially available in the U.S.

That's where Amazon comes in. The unlocked 6GB/64GB version of the Mi Mix 2 is currently listed on Amazon.com for $399, and the listing is backed by the retailer's 30-day Prime guarantee. Here's why you should consider picking up a unit.

It has global LTE connectivity

The most compelling reason to purchase the Mi Mix 2 in the U.S. is global LTE connectivity. The phone has 24 FDD-LTE bands, making it compatible with most carriers around the world.

The sheer number of LTE bands on offer means you should have no issues when using the Mi Mix 2 on either AT&T and T-Mobile. Here's the full list of FDD-LTE bands supported by the device: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/27/28/29/30/34/38/39/40/41.

Snapdragon 835 is still incredibly fast

Like all Xiaomi phones, the Mi Mix 2 offers incredible hardware for the asking price. You get a 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, dual SIM connectivity, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 12MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, and a 3400mAh battery.

The Snapdragon 835 may not be quite as fast as the current-gen Snapdragon 845, but it still has a lot of grunt. You won't notice any lag during day-to-day usage, and the 6GB of RAM is more than adequate for multitasking.

Xiaomi has also ironed out a lot of the UI bugs with the latest MIUI 9 release, while introducing new features like navigation gestures that are akin to what you get on the OnePlus 6.

The design is one of the best around

Xiaomi turned a lot of heads with the first-gen Mi Mix, and the Mi Mix 2 retains a similar design aesthetic. The phone has razor-thin bezels on three sides, and the 5.99-inch FHD+ (2160x1080) 18:9 display is one of the best you'll find in the $400 category.

Another interesting design choice is the positioning of the front camera module: Xiaomi decided to put the camera sensor in the bottom bar, thereby allowing the brand to come up with a way to avoid a cutout at the top of the phone.

The Mi Mix 2 has a layer of Gorilla Glass 4 up front for the screen, and the back is made out of ceramic. There's an aluminum mid-frame to add rigidity to the device, and the ceramic body in particular gives it a reassuring heft. It also feels great to hold in-hand.

You'll easily get two-day battery life

Xiaomi's MIUI custom ROM has a wealth of options that let you eke out the most out of the 3400mAh battery. The Mi Mix 2 consistently delivers a day-and-a-half's worth of usage from the battery, and more often than not you'll be able to get two-day battery life from the device.

And when you do need to top up, there's Quick Charge 3.0 built in. The one downside with the Mi Mix 2 is that it doesn't have a 3.5mm jack, but it is hardly the only device in this segment to eschew the analog port. If you don't mind that particular omission, there's plenty to like in the device.

It is because of global LTE compatibility that it was initially suggested that the Mi Mix 2 would go on sale officially in the U.S., but that wasn't meant to be. Still, with the phone now available for just $399, it's a great time to pick up the device unlocked.

