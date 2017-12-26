This holiday season and the entire year of 2017 was a great one for Amazon — here are some of the highlights.

Whatever holiday you celebrate, there's a good chance you bought a few things on Amazon this year whether you were buying gifts for others or treating yourself to make Tom and Donna proud.

Amazon recently shared its biggest numbers/stats for this past year, and one of the highlights is definitely the fact that more than four million people signed up for Amazon Prime during just one week this holiday season. That four million number includes both free trials and paid memberships, and even if a lot of those new members end up canceling after their trial is up, that's still a big win for Amazon.

This holiday season also saw over one billion items ordered by entrepreneurs/small businesses across the world, and Amazon's own Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote were two of the top-selling products on the entire site.

A few other highlights include:

Twice as many Fire TV Sticks were purchased compared to last year's holiday season

Martinis and Manhattans were the most asked-about drink recipes with Alexa

Alexa users on the East Coast asked Alexa to play 2.5x as much music compared to the West Coast

Holiday lights were turned on over one million times using Alexa

Amazon's mobile app was used 70% more this holiday season

Over 1,400 electronics were bought every second during the holidays

Four times as much music was streamed with Amazon Music on Alexa compared to last year

The Grand Tour was the most-watched show on Prime Video

Amazon customers purchased enough littlebits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kits on Amazon.com to man an Imperial-II class Star Destroyer.

For even more holiday tidbits, click/tap here.

Amazon buys smart doorbell and camera marker Blink