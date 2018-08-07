Wear OS has been in a slump for over a year now, but thanks to the new TicWatch Pro and talks of big improvements coming later this year , things are starting to look up for Google's wearable platform.

Amidst all of the Android Pie announcements yesterday, Fossil quietly unveiled two new Wear OS smartwatches — the Fossil Q Venture HR and Fossil Q Explorist HR.

Although the over two-year-old Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor won't turn any heads, both watches bring very welcome features that were missing on past Fossil gadgets — including built-in GPS, NFC for Google Pay, a heart-rate sensor, and "swim-proof functionality."

Both watches feature traditional metal designs with round displays, and no matter which one you get, there are a number of colors and watch band styles to choose from.

The Fossil Q Venture HR and Fossil Q Explorist HR are up for pre-order right now on Fossil's website with prices ranging from $255 - $275 based on the color/band you pick.

See at Fossil