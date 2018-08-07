Wear OS has been in a slump for over a year now, but thanks to the new TicWatch Pro and talks of big improvements coming later this year, things are starting to look up for Google's wearable platform.
Amidst all of the Android Pie announcements yesterday, Fossil quietly unveiled two new Wear OS smartwatches — the Fossil Q Venture HR and Fossil Q Explorist HR.
Although the over two-year-old Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor won't turn any heads, both watches bring very welcome features that were missing on past Fossil gadgets — including built-in GPS, NFC for Google Pay, a heart-rate sensor, and "swim-proof functionality."
Both watches feature traditional metal designs with round displays, and no matter which one you get, there are a number of colors and watch band styles to choose from.
The Fossil Q Venture HR and Fossil Q Explorist HR are up for pre-order right now on Fossil's website with prices ranging from $255 - $275 based on the color/band you pick.