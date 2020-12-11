A perfect lifestyle watch Fossil Gen 5 Lite yet efficient wearable Fossil Gen 5E If you want to go big or go home with your smartwatch experience, the Fossil Gen 5 is where it's at. It's nearly identical to the Fossil Gen 5E with a few exceptions. On this model, you get built-in GPS, additional storage, and a rotating crown. It only comes in one size, though. From $245 at Amazon Pros Onboard GPS

Fossil Gen 5 vs. Gen 5E What's the difference?

Choosing between two smartwatches will depend on numerous factors, especially when you're dealing with two very similar wearables, like the Fossil Gen 5 and Fossil Gen 5E. While the design varies slightly, there are some bigger differences to be aware of here. Fortunately, both models are packed with plenty of new features that came with the latest software update.

As for the key differences, the Fossil Gen 5 includes onboard GPS, 8 GB of storage, and a rotating crown for easy navigation. The Fossil Gen 5E is a lite version of the original model. You only get 4 GB of storage and you'll have to rely on connected GPS with your phone. While you have a side button, it doesn't feature the rotating crown. However, you will have two different case size options: 44mm and 42mm.

The Fossil Gen 5 offers a few important extras

When the Fossil Gen 5 was first released, it was pretty impressive on multiple levels. While that may still be true, times have changed and it's becoming less impressive with age. Our latest Fossil Gen 5 review digs into what these wearables are like one year later. In short, the once-new Snapdragon 3100 is no longer the latest processor.

Even with the addition of 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage, Wear OS on the Fossil Gen 5 still has its pitfalls. Hopefully, more companies will follow Mobvoi's lead and the Snapdragon 4100 chipset will start popping up in Wear OS devices sooner rather than later.

The Fossil Gen 5 might be the older model, but it's still got a stunning design. It only comes in one size (44 mm), but there are multiple variants to pick from depending on what look you're trying to achieve. You also get a colorful 1.3-inch AMOLED display. The watch has two easy-to-use two side buttons and a rotating crown for navigating through menus. These models are compatible with 22 mm interchangeable bands. When you want to shop for a new Fossil Gen 5 band, you'll have an array of choices.

Fossil Gen 5 Fossil Gen 5E (Men's) Dimensions 44x44x12 mm 44x44x12 mm Display 1.28" AMOLED 1.19" AMOLED Sensors Heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, ambient light Heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope Battery life 1 day 1 day RAM/Storage 1 GB RM, 8 GB Storage 1 GB RM, 4 GB Storage Water resistance 3 ATM 3 ATM Onboard GPS ✔️ ❌ Two size options ❌ ✔️ Music storage ✔️ ✔️ Mobile payments ✔️ ✔️ Sleep tracking ✔️ ✔️ Extended battery modes ✔️ ✔️

Another perk that may come in handy is the various battery-saving modes that you can take advantage of. While these modes can limit functionality, they're mainly designed to prolong the life of your battery in between charges For instance, Extended Mode allows you to use essential features every day while only needing to be charged every few days. If you don't want to be limited in how you can use your smartwatch, Daily Mode will still require you to charge it each night.

It's no secret that Wear OS needs work, especially in comparison to other leaders on the market. While you do get the 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage, there is still a lot of room for improvement. The Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor provides you with decent performance, but there are still typical software bugs that cause Wear OS to lag behind its competitors in this department.

While the Fossil Gen 5 isn't exactly a fitness smartwatch, it has the main features you need to track your health and activity. This model comes with built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking, and water resistance up to 30 meters. The new update adds sleep monitoring and cardio fitness tracking with VO2 max estimation. You also get a wide range of smartwatch features, including Google Assistant, Google Pay, music storage, and a mic/speaker for taking Bluetooth calls on your wrist.

The Fossil Gen 5E cuts a few corners

When you buy the lite version of any device, you can expect it to cut a few corners. In the case of the Fossil Gen 5E, there are a few missing features you'll want to consider. Most importantly, you won't have onboard GPS with this model. As a result, you'll need to have your phone with you to track your route during an activity. If activity tracking isn't your main goal, then it might not bother you that the Fossil Gen 5E lacks onboard GPS.

There's also a slight downgrade in terms of storage. The Fossil Gen 5 offers 8 GB while the Gen 5E tops out at 4 GB. This might seem trivial, but considering this is a brand-new watch running on an old chipset, it can affect the overall performance. It's also worth mentioning that a few sensors have been left out of the Fossil Gen 5E, including an altimeter, a compass, and an ambient light sensor.

Now that we know what's missing, let's talk about the one advantage the Fossil Gen 5E has over the original models. This time around, you can choose between two case sizes. Not surprisingly, the larger 44 mm models come in a few different masculine designs, including Black Stainless Steel and Brown Leather. The smaller 42 mm models are available in more feminine designs, like Blush Silicone and Rose Gold Stainless Steel.

Fossil Gen 5 vs. Gen 5E Which should you buy?

If you're a fan of extras and don't want to miss out on key features such as built-in GPS, you'll probably want to stick with the original Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch. It also provides you with more storage and a satisfying digital crown for easier navigation. If you can live with the one 44 mm case size option and you want these few extra features, you'll be happy you chose the Fossil Gen 5.

Perhaps those extras don't really jump out at you. If you're buying a Fossil wearable to enjoy the gorgeous design and a few smartwatch perks, the Gen 5E might be more your speed. You get two different size options with this watch, which is a departure from the original models. It has all the same updates and new perks, too. The only other major differences are the lack of GPS, less storage, and slimmed-down side button setup.

There isn't a huge price gap here, so your decision will come down to what features and design elements matter most to you. If you want more bang for your buck, then you should probably consider the Fossil Gen 5. If you want to save a few backs and you're not worried about the missing perks, go with the Fossil Gen 5E.

