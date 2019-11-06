With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Chapter 2 has once again changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recent The Lowdown set of missions, one of the challenges for this week will have you scouring one of the games new loading screens for a hidden letter, and making your way to it in the game. This one can be tough if you don't know where to look, but thankfully we've found where to go.

Knowing the challenge

First and foremost, this challenge won't be live until Thursday, Nov. 7, at 9:30 a.m. EST. After that time, you'll be able to jump in and tackle it, but just know that it won't be live until the weekly missions go live in Fortnite.

Secondly, you'll only be able to do this challenge once you've completed eight of The Lowdown missions, which is when you unlock the loading screen. This screen shows 8-ball and a handful of characters in an E.G.O. Outpost. In the back left of the picture, you can clearly see the letter 'N' floating above what looks to be a receptacle of some sort. There are a handful of E.G.O. Outposts in the game, but the one you'll be wanting to head to is the hangar.

Where to find the hidden 'N' in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. You'll want to head Southwest of Holly Hedges, and aim to land at the hangar sitting close to the area. Once inside the hangar, head to the back of it and go up to the stairs. You'll find the letter 'N' pops up there! Should you get stuck, refer to the map below for the location, and once inside, it'll be easy to spot where to go.

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of The Lowdown Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy exploring Fortnite Chapter 2 for some time!