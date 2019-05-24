It's that time again! The third week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and one of the more easier challenges will tasks players with grabbing some airtime in the games Quadcrasher, or the four-wheeled vehicle located around on the map. While this is part of a three-part challenge that also involves the other vehicles in the game, it shouldn't be too difficult once you find them. In fact, getting airtime is pretty easy, but just in case you've never taken the Quadcrasher for a spin, we've got you covered. Just follow this simple guide and you'll be catching air in no-time.

How to get airtime in the Quadcrusher Fortnite

Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. You'll want to land somewhere that has a Quadcrasher near it, so areas like Junk Junction or Paradise Palms. Other locations will be near campsites or garages in the game. Once you find a Quad, hop on and start heading towards a ramp, ledge, or the edge of a cliff. As you prepare to take off, use the boost function on the Quad to launch yourself up in the air. You can glide a bit with the Quad by aiming yourself in the air, but simply staying in the air for three seconds will trigger the challenge.

Once you land, you should have the challenge completed. Remember, this is a three-part challenge, so you'll need to land a trick on a Driftboard first, but from there, you can head on to finishing this three-part challenge, which involves taking down opponent structures in a vehicle (and is even easier than this challenge), or you can start tackling some of the other challenges for the third week of Season 9. Get out there and complete those challenges!

