One of the newest additions to Fortnite's Season 9 is Sky Platforms, a floating area for players to visit on their journeys throughout the game. In an effort to get players introduced to them, one of the Week 1 challenges for Season 9 will have players visiting all seven of the platforms. While they aren't hard to access, the Sky Platforms can be a bit difficult to find if you aren't looking, so we've gone ahead and found them for you.

Where to find the Sky Platforms in Fortnite

Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. The Sky Platforms can actually be seen on the map, so try and keep an eye out for them as you dive in. Check the map below for an idea of where all of the flaming hoops are. As you get near a platform, simply enter the air stream that goes up towards it. You only need to land on the platform for the challenge to register, so don't worry about sticking around too long.

By carefully landing in the right spots and using the Slip Streams to get around, you should be able to get this challenge done in no time. After that, you're free to explore all the new facets of Season 9, or get a jumpstart on the Battle Pass by finishing some of the other Week 1 challenges.

