The Fortnite item shop has updated once again, and players can now hop in and pick up some new gear, including brand new cosmetics, gliders, and other items for players to purchase.

To celebrate the beginning of a new baseball season, it looks like Epic Games has decided to keep the baseball-themed skins, pickaxe, and glider that it released yesterday.

Along with the baseball player skins, the fan-favorite Fate cosmetic has been dropped into the game again, along with her Fated Frame pickaxe and Split Wing glider. There's also a new, animated spray — Magma — that is out for sale. The spray operates like a normal one but gives weapons and vehicles an animated effect of magma flowing. Simply equip it to your desired item and then head out with a spiffy new design adorned on your gun. Alongside this, the Pop Lock and Magic Wings have been brought back, amongst some other items.

Tis the season

Fast Ball Skin

1,200 V-Bucks

Batter Up

Slugger Skin

1,200 V-Bucks

Slamming

Grand Slammer

500 V-Bucks

Going yard

Home Run

500 V-Bucks

A new fate

Fate

2,000 V-Bucks

Dig for destiny

Fated Frame

800 V-Bucks

Split the sky

Split Wing

1,200 V-Bucks

Let it flow

Magma

700 V-Bucks

Old time fun

Noir

500 V-Bucks

Dig for gold

Lucky

1,500 V-Bucks

Bust a move

Pop Lock

800 V-Bucks

Sleek searching

Calliper

500 V-Bucks

Stylish entry

Magic Wings

1,200 V-Bucks

Deadly expertise

Munitions Exprt

1,200 V-Bucks

Look at this!

Behold

200 V-Bucks

As is the case with every day, the Fortnite item shop updates every day at pm EST, which means the clock is ticking on your ability to pick up any of these items. Which items are you most looking forward to? Sound off in the comments below.

