The Fortnite item shop has updated once again, and players can now hop in and pick up some new gear, including brand new cosmetics, gliders, and other items for players to purchase.

To celebrate the beginning of a new baseball season, it looks like Epic Games has decided to keep the baseball-themed skins, pickaxe, and glider that it released yesterday.

Along with the baseball player skins, the fan-favorite Fate cosmetic has been dropped into the game again, along with her Fated Frame pickaxe and Split Wing glider. There's also a new, animated spray — Magma — that is out for sale. The spray operates like a normal one but gives weapons and vehicles an animated effect of magma flowing. Simply equip it to your desired item and then head out with a spiffy new design adorned on your gun. Alongside this, the Pop Lock and Magic Wings have been brought back, amongst some other items.