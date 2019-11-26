With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Chapter 2 has once again changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recent Dive! set of missions, one of the challenges for this week will have you scouring one of the game's new loading screens for a hidden letter, and making your way to it in the game. This one can be tough if you don't know where to look, but thankfully we've found where to go, so you don't have to.

Knowing the challenge

First and foremost, this challenge won't be live until Thursday, Nov. 28, at 9:30 a.m. EST. After that time, you'll be able to jump in and tackle it, but just know that it won't be live until the weekly missions go live in Fortnite.

Secondly, you'll only be able to do this challenge once you've completed eight of the Dive! missions, which is when you unlock the loading screen.

This week's loading screen features a boat chase that seems to be taking place at the hydro dam in Fortnite. If you look just above the light pole, you'll see the letter 'E' floating in fairly plain sight.

Where to find the hidden 'E' in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. You'll want to land at the Hydro Dam, which is directly east of Slurpy Swamp. You'll find the missing letter on top of a light pole that's on the dam itself. Simply build up to the letter to see it pop up and claim it from there. Should you get stuck, refer to the map below, and you'll find the letter right there!

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Dive! Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There is a lot to do this week, so you'll be busy exploring Fortnite Chapter 2 for some time!