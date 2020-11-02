What you need to know
- Epic Games recently detailed some of the changes coming to the next-gen versions of Fortnite
- The details include confirmation of 4K and 60 FPS support for both PS5 and Xbox Series X.
- More changes, including visual improvement, are also confirmed.
Fortnite has been one of the biggest multiplayer games in the world for some time now, and with the PS5 and Xbox Series X set to release in just a couple of weeks, Epic Games has offered fans an idea of what they can expect to see from the next-gen version of the game.
In a new blog post from Epic, Fortnite will be ready and available to download on launch day for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and feature some big improvements over its current version. According to Epic, the next-gen versions of Fortnite aren't simple tweaks to the old game, but were instead built natively to harness the power of the new consoles.
Possibly the biggest changes coming to the game will include support for both 4K resolution and 60 FPS on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Both of these versions will also include improved visuals and physics, including new effects for things like grass and trees, response to explosions, and much more.
Unfortunately for those looking to pick up an Xbox Series S, Fortnite won't support 4K resolution there, but will be able to play at 1080p resolution at 60 FPS. The Xbox Series S version will also feature most of the same visual changes, and will benefit from faster loading times like the other two consoles.
The PlayStation 5 version of Fortnite will also receive DualSense controller immersion, with the haptic feedback in the controller allowing players to feel like they're holding different guns. Certain ranged weapons have also been tweaked to feature haptic trigger feedback, adding an even deeper level of immersion.
Progress will carry over from the previous consoles to the new ones, and Epic has also said that cross play will remain available as well. For those who play the next-gen version of the game between Nov. 4 and Jan. 15, 2021, you'll also receive a new Throwback Axe harvesting tool, which will be available either in-game or through the PlayStation Store.
The next-gen versions of Fortnite will launch on November 10 for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and November 12 for the PlayStation 5.
