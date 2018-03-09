There a lot of people out there who enjoy Fortnite Battle Royale; it's currently the most watched video game on Twitch.tv, and Epic Games has come up with a way to get even more people involved: it's coming to mobile.
For those of you who don't know, Fortnite Battle Royale is a 100-person FPS free-for-all where you fight to be the last man standing. You are dropped on to the map with just a pickaxe and have to hunt for weapons and building materials to help you fight through for the win. It's a tense game with plenty of light-hearted moments and the cartoony graphics make it fun to watch and now, with the arrival of a mobile version, you never need to be far from the action.
Epic Games had this to say about the mobile release:
Fortnite Battle Royale is coming to mobile devices! On phones and tablets, Fortnite is the same 100-player game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates. Starting Monday, you can sign-up for the Invite Event on iOS. Support for Android will be coming in the next few months.
That "coming in the next few months" is always ominous for those of us in the Android community, but it makes sense for Epic Games to get Fortnite out to as many hands as possible in the shortest time, so I assume it won't be long. If you do have an iPhone or iPad, however, you can sign up now for the chance to play it as soon as it's available.
Starting Monday, March 12, sign up at www.Fortnite.com for the Invite Event on iOS. Email invites will start rolling out soon thereafter. When you are invited, you will receive an email with a link to download the game from the App Store. If you don't receive an invite right away, don't worry. We'll be adding more players regularly over the coming months. Players who receive invites from Epic will also get friend invite codes to share with others. (Epic Games)
And that's it for now. We will keep you posted when more Android news rolls around, but for now, be excited that Fortnite Battle Royale will soon grace your phone and support cross-play to boot! At the moment only Xbox and Switch seem to be left out, but not for long I imagine.