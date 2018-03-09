There a lot of people out there who enjoy Fortnite Battle Royale; it's currently the most watched video game on Twitch.tv, and Epic Games has come up with a way to get even more people involved: it's coming to mobile.

For those of you who don't know, Fortnite Battle Royale is a 100-person FPS free-for-all where you fight to be the last man standing. You are dropped on to the map with just a pickaxe and have to hunt for weapons and building materials to help you fight through for the win. It's a tense game with plenty of light-hearted moments and the cartoony graphics make it fun to watch and now, with the arrival of a mobile version, you never need to be far from the action.

Epic Games had this to say about the mobile release: