Last year for the first time ever, two grand prix events were held at the same track as Formula 1 had to change its schedule due to the pandemic. However, since every grand prix must have its own name, it was decided that one of the two races would be called the Styrian Grand Prix and the name comes from the region in Austria where the event is held. Since holding two races in Austria worked out last year, Formula 1 has decided to keep both events in its 2021 schedule.

The 2021 Formula 1 season continues and for the next two weeks teams and drivers will be in Austria for the Styrian Grand Prix and then the Austrian Grand Prix and we have all the details on how you can watch this weekend's race online.

This weekend's Styrian Grand Prix will be held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria which originally went by the name Osterreichring when the track was built in 1969 as a replacement for the Zeltweg airfield circuit. The track itself has a total of ten turns, a circuit length of 2.68 miles (4.318km) and drivers will complete 71 laps before finishing the 190 mile (306km) race. Former McLaren and now Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. set a lap record of just over one minute and five seconds at last year's Styrian Grand Prix.

At last weekend's French Grand Prix, Red Bull's Max Verstappen came in first followed by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in second and Red Bull's Sergio Perez in third. Verstappen's recent wins have put him at the top of the F1's 2021 standings with 131 points though Hamilton isn't far behind with 119 points. Meanwhile, Perez has been climbing up the rankings and now holds the third spot after taking the podium in first place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the beginning of June.

Whether you're rooting for Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, or just want to see the first of two Formula 1 races in Austria this year, we'll show you how to watch the Styrian Grand Prix from anywhere in the world.

Styrian Grand Prix - When and where?

The 2021 Styrian Grand Prix will be held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria from June 25-27. Two practice sessions will be held on Friday and a third practice session along with the qualifying sessions will be held on Saturday. The Styrian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, June 27 and the race will begin at 9am ET / 6am PT.

Watch the Styrian Grand Prix for free

Racing fans in Austria will be able to watch the entire F1 season for free this year as the Red Bull-owned free-to-air station ServusTV has split the broadcast rights with ORF. This means that if you live in Austria, you'll be able to watch the Styrian Grand Prix for free on either ServusTV or ORF beginning at 3pm CEST on Sunday.

How to watch the Styrian Grand Prix in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch the Styrian Grand Prix on ESPN beginning at 8:55am ET / 5:55am PT on Sunday. If you plan on sleeping in, don't worry as you can always watch a replay of the race after it's finished on the ESPN app though you will need to sign in with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Styrian Grand Prix on ESPN? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the race online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Sling TV With a Sling subscription, you'll gain access to over 30 live TV channels of news, sports, and more. Sling Orange features ESPN with access to the Styrian Grand Prix. Right now you can even score your first month of service for as low as $10 for a limited time. From $10 at Sling How to watch the Styrian Grand Prix in Canada Formula 1 fans in Canada will be able to watch the Styrian Grand Prix on TSN and the network's coverage of the race will begin at 8:55am ET / 5:55am PT TSN5. You can also stream the entire race online via the TSN app on your mobile devices. If you've already cut the cord though, you can get access to TSN's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription. Live stream the Styrian Grand Prix in the UK UK viewers with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to watch this year's Styrian Grand Prix on the network's dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel beginning at 12:30pm BST though the race itself will start at 2pm BST. You can also stream the full race on your smartphone or tablet with the Sky Go App. Don't want to sign up for a lengthy Sky Sports contract just to watch the Styrian Grand Prix, don't worry as you can watch the race live on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.98 or a Sky Sports Two Month Pass for £25.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the race on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices. NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the Styrian Grand Prix online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch today's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34. From £10 at NOW How to watch the Styrian Grand Prix in Australia If you live in Australia and have a cable package with Foxtel, you'll be able to watch the Styrian Grand Prix on Fox Sports beginning at 10:55pm AEST / 8:55pm AWST on Sunday. However, if you happen to miss the race, there will be a replay on Monday at 8:30am AEST / 6:30am AWST. Not interested in signing up for cable to watch the Styrian Grand Prix? Don't worry as you can watch the entire event online on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix. Kayo Sports Kayo Sports should be your go-to for the Styrian Grand Prix if you're in Australia. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before. From $25 at Kayo Sports

How to watch the Styrian Grand Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the Styrian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's race when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.