Tuning in to Formula 1 races can be a difficult prospect depending on where you're located, but things are set to get quite a bit easier starting with the upcoming 2018 season. Formula 1 has announced F1 TV, a new streaming service that will offer up a one-stop shop to stream live races and more (via Engadget).

Launching with the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, F1 TV will cost between $8 and $12 per month and include commercial-free live streams of each race with commentary in multiple languages. All 20 driver on-board cameras will be available to view, and F1 TV Pro subscribers will get access to unique feeds not available elsewhere.

Formula 1 says that alongside races, subscribers will also get access to press conferences and interviews before and after each race, as well as practice and qualifying sessions. That's in addition to live statistics available at a glance for each race.