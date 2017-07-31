Google's erstwhile SVP of social won't be picking up an Android phone for photography again.
Vic Gundotra worked as an SVP of engineering at Google for nearly eight years before departing the company in 2014. Gundotra was the driving force behind the creation of Google+, and the executive ran Google's mobile efforts from 2007 to 2010.
In a Facebook post, Gundotra praised Apple's computational photography chops when it comes to the portrait mode on the iPhone 7 Plus, calling the results "stunning."
The end of the DSLR for most people has already arrived. I left my professional camera at home and took these shots at...Posted by Vic Gundotra on Saturday, July 29, 2017
In portrait mode, the iPhone 7 Plus uses both camera lenses to create a depth of field effect, making the subject stand out by blurring out the background. Recent Android devices like the OnePlus 5 also offer the feature, but the software processing isn't quite at the same level as the iPhone 7 Plus.
Gundotra touched on the subject when a commenter pointed out that the camera on the Galaxy S8 does a better job than the iPhone 7. Gundotra replied that Google "has fallen back" when it comes to computational photography, and that Android phones are a few years behind the iPhone:
Here is the problem: It's Android. Android is an open source (mostly) operating system that has to be neutral to all parties. This sounds good until you get into the details. Ever wonder why a Samsung phone has a confused and bewildering array of photo options? Should I use the Samsung Camera? Or the Android Camera? Samsung gallery or Google Photos?
It's because when Samsung innovates with the underlying hardware (like a better camera) they have to convince Google to allow that innovation to be surfaced to other applications via the appropriate API. That can take YEARS.
Also the greatest innovation isn't even happening at the hardware level - it's happening at the computational photography level. (Google was crushing this 5 years ago - they had had "auto awesome" that used AI techniques to automatically remove wrinkles, whiten teeth, add vignetting, etc... but recently Google has fallen back).
Apple doesn't have all these constraints. They innovate in the underlying hardware, and just simply update the software with their latest innovations (like portrait mode) and ship it.
Bottom line: If you truly care about great photography, you own an iPhone. If you don't mind being a few years behind, buy an Android.
Gundotra's comments are particularly interesting because the Google Pixel showcased what the company could achieve through software processing. We conducted a blind camera test between the Galaxy S8, LG G6, Google Pixel, and the iPhone 7 earlier this year, and after 53,000 votes, the Galaxy S8 came out on top as the best overall shooter, followed by the Pixel:
The best smartphone camera, as judged by you!
Even though the likes of the Galaxy S8 and Pixel hold their own next to the iPhone, it looks like the former Google SVP won't be picking up an Android phone again for photography:
Yes it's stunning. By the way, I ran all of Google's mobile efforts from 2007-2010. I was SVP of engineering. So I understand this topic reasonably well. I would NEVER buy an Android phone again if I cared about photography.
What do you guys think of Gundotra's comments about the state of Android photography?
Sounds to me like Vic got pushed out and now he is bitter. End of story.
Yup, not sure what he's talking in about. Samsung has shown that they've added when needed their own apis (see secure folder, infrared Iris scanner camera and the slew of other features).
Considering the Dwayne's glowing ad (which as I recall is illegal in some places without revealing it's paid), would not be surprised a large dump truck if money arrived on his doorstep
Yeah, seriously.. Sounds bitter... Who proclaims the phone they took the picture with while posting the pictures? I call bs. My Pixel kills iPhone pics, at least for now.
Not just bitter, ridiculous. I hope he got paid for his comments.
A few years ago Google was murdering iPhones in picture quality. When Google last released a Pixel it murdered the iPhone in picture quality despite not having OIS. I'm sure when the new Pixel comes out it will once again murder whatever is currently out by Apple.
Apple got better at cameras over the years, their new dual camera works great, but they have unique hardware and one software to optimize for, Android must work on everything. There's nothing that Apple has done in terms of their software that is really all that amazing.
+1
I dont like yellow hue covering my pics so I would never use an iPhone camera for any pics where quality was priority.
I do wish I had the longer focal length of the iphone 7+. He didn't specifically mention that but as a photographer, just having that makes for better portraits. My wife is an iphone 7+ user and I have the Note 5. I do think her camera is better and that longer focal length option is the feature I want the most. Unfortunately it looks like the new Note will not have that so...not sure what I will upgrade to but I will be considering the new iPhone because of the camera
Wow a phone that is one year newer has a better camera? What a shock.
I'm not complaining about sensor tech here. I'm saying the telephoto camera option is amazing as a photographer and since it looks like the N8 will not have it and the GS8+ lacks it, I think the iPhone has the upper hand even compared to the newest and best androids.
See, here you're talking specific hardware capability of the iPhone camera (focal length), in the article the focus was on software. It's not just the focal length of the main camera that allows the 7+ to take better portraits. Google deliberately chose to use bigger sensors in their recent Nexus/Pixel phones, so due to dimension restrictions the focal length must be kept smaller. There are scenarios where the Pixels will take better pictures than the iPhone 7+ though.
What Samsung does is up to them.
I agree ds - I have the Note 5 and wish for a zoom on the Note 8. Hope today's leak on tomsguide.com turns out to be true: "It Looks Like Samsung Just Leaked Galaxy Note 8's Camera" - 3x Optical Zoom?
Interesting comments, and the portrait mode is pretty awesome, but it's not the whole story. In the past 6 months most of the tech press has commented that the iPhone is actually falling behind in terms of photography, and I'd have to agree. The biggest area where the iPhone struggles is in low light situations, where shots tend to look very grainy and any light sources in the shot look completely blown out. I had a 7+ and a Pixel earlier this year and the Pixel consistently took better shots. Honestly the camera on the iPhone seemed like one of the weaker features.
Sorry, when exactly did he get sacked by Google and then employed by Apple? The blind tests that have been done tell a different story Vic. Oh by the way, there is no confusion when using a Samsung phone between using the Samsung camera and the Android camera because there is only a Samsung camera on it. If you do decide to try something else then you are free to do so. I'll stick with my Android phone thanks Vic because the photos are just as good and I have flexibility, choice, customisation and I like to think for myself rather than be told what I should be thinking and I don't have to use the worst software ever developed (iTunes).
Samsung and LG phones say hi.
Honestly, the new HTC camera is really good too.
So I'm guessing that he has never used the Pixel? What's the excuse there then?
it's been shown over and over that the top Android devices can keep up with the iPhone and even surpass it in some situations, sounds like the ranting of a crazy man
Vic trying to get a job at the spaceship huh? Google is not interested in you anymore so you think bashing the Android camera might get you a job at Apple?
Well we all know Vic is a bit of a failure at Google and this seems like petty backlash. He had HUGE funding and power at Google to launch Google+ and kick off Google Photos, yet he completely tanked at both. It took Google separating photos aways from Google+ to save it really. Honestly he can say whatever he wants there have been multiple tests, and surveys with double blind comparisons and the iPhone 7 have lost in all of them to both the S8 and the Pixel and even to the LG in at least one case. I'm not saying the iPhone 7 has a bad camera, but to say just because its portrait mode is good makes it better than the rest is just idiotic.
I don't understand his argument. He's saying
A) Android OEMs can do whatever with their own hardware and software
B) Android is lagging
Which is it ? Given that Android introduced dual-lense cameras, LivePics, post-picture refocusing and generally leads in objective tests I've Apple at a lower price point... I disagree with his conclusion. I'll pit my $250 phone vs whatever used iDevice the same money can't get me anytime.
Real world experience last week. On a boardwalk in the evening, my sister-in-law, with her iPhone 7+ was extremely jealous and disappointed with her photos compared to my Pixel. So much that I had to take the photos of her children the rest of the night for her lol.
For heaven's sake people, please stop using portrait mode.
Sounds like he is stuck in 2010 when he left Google.
What an Irresponsible and Uninformed Statement from some Seriously Incompetent former Staff of Google.
If this is his level of independent analysis and thinking, Google should NEVER have hired him.
He should probably read DXO labs reports and various shootouts by users by sites such as this (www.androidcentral.com), instead of sounding like some seriouslh foolish nutjob. The fact hat he is an Indian is an Insult to the Illustrious Community of Indians all over the Technology World.
I wish they deport him back. And soon.
He really needs to get his sorry straight. Must be mad that Google isn't paying him to do nothing anymore. I admit, the iPhone 7 is a great shooter. But lately when I'm with my family who all have iPhone, their always telling me to send them the picture I took because their iPhone picture isn't that clear compared to my Samsung. And my friend just got the u11 and says his iPhone isn't as good either. Man, people really love talking about things they think they know. What matters is real world usage. Oh well, I'm sure Apple is probably going to be sending him an iPhone so he can keep talking lol
Unless you think he's lying, you have accept what he's saying about engineering side of the photo processing. I think the Pixel should take the best photos of any android phone if what he says is accurate. The general census among owners/reviewers is it comes down to the S8 or the Pixel as to which takes the best pictures. I do find it interesting that the next Pixel apparently wont have dual cameras though.
Dare I say it? I think the dual camera thing is a gimmick. Some manufacturer comes up with it , now we all think every phone has to have it. Maybe I'm wrong.
Somehow we are missing out on some kind of feature when we are comparing phones at the same price range.
Its a way to simulate depth of field that can't normally achieve because of the limitations of cell phone camera lenses.
The dual camera thing is not a gimmick under certain scenarios, but it requires extensive software support to make it work. I for one would rather have OIS than a dual camera, but I understand the scenarios in which there's a benefit to having the second module. The Android problem has always been fragmentation, both in software and hardware. For Apple it is easy, you have one set of unique hardware that you have to optimize the software for, and you have an army of in-house paid developers.
When it comes to portrait mode, maybe the iPhone has an edge. Outside of that though, there are several Androids that consistently take better photos
Not according to reviews of new phones it isn't.
I guess he hasnt used honor 8 pro that gives great bokeh effect pics and has more control over it...
Lumia was years ahead of both.
Ironic that the criticism was focused on the Iphone's ability to easily produce Bokeh, or the lack of depth of field. In the old world of photography, the most difficult and sought after trait was depth of field in low light, thus driving the never ending quest for fast lenses. Superb fast lenses often cost more than the SLR -- thousands of dollars.
And this is the reason my iPhone caring wife always tells me to pull out my Galaxy s8+ because it takes better pictures. I will admit that portrait mode is amazing on the iPhone 7+, it doesn't tell the full story. I have to disagree with Mr. Gundotra.
He's just a bitter ex-employee. He's a jerk. Ignore him.
I had a 7+ and used bokeh maybe once. I don't understand its appeal.
This guy is an idiot! A lot can and will happen in a few years... This maybe a year behind at most and is only relative to portrait pictures...
I wouldn't buy any phone for photography, that's not even considered on the list when I'M buying a phone.
umad bro?
The bokeh works ok at best on ios, meanwhile google has nailed lowlight image processing. I do miss the randomness of auto awesome though. The assistant is less magical now.
Vic Gundotra is clearly out of touch with reality. In addition to other things, I also do professional photography and the photographer I team up with on projects has an iPhone 7 Plus. I drive him to work, and we are constantly taking shots in various locations and while driving. He will come right and say "Your shot is better" on a regular basis, and I've tried to return the compliment, but have trouble finding iPhone shots that actually are better. His iPhone is not my only reference, I also own an iPhone 6S and 7 myself. As far as the Bokeh effect is concerned; Apple's version is sometimes decent, but sometimes has weird edge artifacts. And oddly enough, do you know what often does it as well, and sometimes better, than the iPhone? The old HTC M8. Yeah, I broke the old girl out and we did side by sides of the same subject, and he even felt a bit burned that this old phone could perform the task and make adjustments AFTER the shot. Mind you, the HTC software has been updated many times since the initial release, so the results from old reviews would not apply. The HTC U11 camera I use now is light years better than the M8, but the duo camera had some nice party tricks ;)
There's lots of comparison videos out there, and the recent ones like the S8/iPhone 7 Plus/HTC U11 comparisons always show the iPhone as lagging in the results department. You can talk tech all you want, but the proof is in the pudding. Krystal Key has a nice video on it (I watch for the content, not because she's cute), and although the S8 and U11 are trading back and forth for first place a few times, the iPhone practically never comes out on top.
Bet he hasn't used a Pixel 😂😂
Sure when he was leading the efforts the cameras were crappy, but over the last year or so Android phones can match iPhone and many instances have overtaken Apple's efforts.
iPhone 7+ and Nexus 6P user here.
The portrait and optical zoom functions are pretty useful on the iPhone. but the Nexus 6P still holds it's own very well.
The "years behind" comment is just stupid.
His comments seem to be mostly about portrait mode which is one factor in the package not the whole thing. Maybe that is what is most important to him but not everyone. Those are some great shots and cute kids though.