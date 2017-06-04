See what the other side is doing.
We just had our fun at Google I/O 2017, and now it's time for Apple to have its turn. WWDC 2017 — the company's yearly developer conference — is kicking off on June 5, and much like I/O it's an opportunity for Apple to both show off products and also talk to developers about the future.
Whether you're seriously interested in what Apple has to show off or just want to get a feel for what's going on with the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac world, iMore will have all of the WWDC 2017 coverage you'll want to see.
Be sure to check out their rumor round-ups ahead of the show, then check back for the keynote liveblog June 5 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET!
Reader comments
Ready to rock n roll! :D So eager to see what Apple has inshore for us! Should be a fairly eventful evening.
One of the things I'm looking forward to about tomorrow is the comments here. No matter what Apple does there is sure to be hate and venom. So entertaining.
People like things that I don't like AND THAT MAKES ME VERY ANGRY.
Get ready for Rene talking about Apple does everything best coverage 😂😂
Other than can't wait to see what Apple does to iOS, Siri etc. Also waiting to see what all hardware they are going to announce. New Macs, iPad 10 inch etc.