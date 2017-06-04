See what the other side is doing.

We just had our fun at Google I/O 2017, and now it's time for Apple to have its turn. WWDC 2017 — the company's yearly developer conference — is kicking off on June 5, and much like I/O it's an opportunity for Apple to both show off products and also talk to developers about the future.

Whether you're seriously interested in what Apple has to show off or just want to get a feel for what's going on with the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac world, iMore will have all of the WWDC 2017 coverage you'll want to see.

Be sure to check out their rumor round-ups ahead of the show, then check back for the keynote liveblog June 5 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET!

Follow iMore for its coverage of WWDC 2017!