If you're looking to follow the news about one of the biggest phone launches of the year, stick with iMore.
There is no question that the new iPhones will be among the biggest tech stories of the year. Doesn't matter if you're wielding a Galaxy S8 or a Lumia 950, if you're attuned to the comings and goings of the mobile industry, what Apple does matters.
Our sibling site, iMore, will be covering all of the excitement (and, inevitably, a bit of the crow eating) as it goes down on Tuesday, September 12 starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET.
Here are the important details you need to know:
Plus, our favorite Apple pundits will be on the ground in Cupertino showcasing the new Apple campus and all the other minutiae, so be sure to follow them.
Are you excited about the Apple event? Couldn't care less? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
I'm so excited to hear about the new sub-$250 iPhone.
The bill of materials may well be sub $250, but Tim, Jony et al need to be kept in the latest Teslas and hemp trousers so I imagine Apple will slap on a few more bucks on top.
To each its own, even though I'm heavily invested in Apple products I'm not looking forward to the event. All we are going to read and hear from imore is how great and revolutionary all their new products are.
Gawd, I’d hate to write for iMore. How boring. Telling everybody “Here’s how you turn on your new iPhone” and how to plug in your ipad”. LOL. Having only about 4 real products to write about would suck. And then there’s Rene Ritchie........ I’ll just leave that there.
I'm excited as I typically carry an iPhone along with my current Android device of choice. I'm into all smartphone tech and not a sheep of any camp.
Same here JLZCL. I have devices of all flavors on my desk now....Not a fanboy here. just a lover of all things tech!
What's the point of following imore? Everything will be posted on AC because that's what you guys do.
That's a good point, lol
I'm excited that Apple will finally be where Samsung was two years ago with curved AMOLED displays and four years ago with wireless charging.
And still a year ahead Samsung copying their dual camera set up
Yeah and what's your point. The s8 camera is better and the Note camera will be better then the new iPhone 8.
Apple is not coming out with a curved screen. It's a useless gimmick.
And missing headphones jack...
Oh wait...
Dual cameras were out on Android phones way before iPhones. I think you're forgetting about the LG Optimus 3D and HTC Evo 3D back in 2011. The LG G5 had dual cameras a year before the 7 Plus. And the Huawei P9 and Honor 8 had the dual camera setup before the iPhone 7 Plus.
And Samsung had a dual-camera phone back in aught nine, the Samsung SCH-B710.
NO!! Apple did all the cool things first, always!
Yeah like I said Samsung copied the iPhone set up with the 2nd sensor being Telephoto for bokeh. We could argue all night about who copied who because they've copied each other for as long as they've been around.
As for the iPhone 8, I doubt we'll see any great surprises. They don't really do innovation these days but instead they sit back and see what's the next big thing from other manufacturers then nail it themselves
Sorry, Daniel, even though you're entranced with apple, what apple does really doesn't matter. There, I gave you a click on this article. Hope it's worth a few fractions of a penny.
Doesn't matter *to you.
I’m interested just so I can confirm what I already know: Apple will be introducing technology that has been out for years now on Android devices. I am holding out ordering a Note 8 until I am sure there is nothing they have kept top secret, but the software and integration in the ecosystem with my other devices won’t hold me there anymore. I think the Note 8 will be the phone of the year, but Apple will claim its reinvented the smartphone tomorrow. I’d love to be surprised but they haven’t wowed me in five years.
Ah, the iPhone announcement event, that magical time of year when Android Central commenters compete to see who can hate Apple the loudest. Truly one of the most majestic circle jerks on all of the internet.
"Truly one of the most majestic circle jerks on all of the internet."
This isn't iMore.
iMore doesn't have the user numbers to facilitate a circle jerk.
You missed the version of that on windows central...where about 10 EVERYTHING HATING FANGIRLS get together and stroke their ******* while hating on everything that's not windows 10 mobile...That's whats funny to see. At least android is a viable replacement for ios and vice versa, however windows 10 mobile is USELESS!