There's the show, and then there's the show.

IFA 2017 is quickly approaching, and before you know it Android Central is going to have people on their way to Berlin to cover one of the larger trade shows of the year.

It's shaping up to be a great show, and there are always twists and turns beyond what we're expecting. Even though the show technically starts on September 1, we'll be on the ground from August 28 covering everything we possibly can.

You can see all of our official IFA 2017 coverage right here, but you'd be missing out on a lot if you don't also follow the team outside of the website. For a look at the behind-the-scenes views from events, the after-hours fun and all of our travels, you should follow each member of the team on their favorite social media platforms:

