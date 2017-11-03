Android folders aren't just places to put apps. Here's what you need to know! {intro}
Folders are by no means a new concept for launchers, but they come with no small amount of stigma, especially when it comes to their looks. Thankfully, there are a few tricks for both using them and theming them that might help you learn to bite the bullet and fill up some folders.
Making folders in Android launchers
Creating a new folder on your home screen is as easy as dragging one app shortcut on top of another in most launchers. Getting rid of a folder is just as simple: you can either drag it to the trash, or if you drag all but one app out of the folder, the folder will revert back to a single app shortcut.
While most launchers don't have a limit to how much to can put in a home screen folder, as a rule of thumb you should keep it between two and nine. Once you get over ten apps in a folder, things can get a little hectic.
Dock folders
While most users stick a folder or two on their home screen, a few years back I took it a step further and never looked back: I put them in my dock. Today, my dock is almost entirely made of folders. Putting a folder in the dock means that rather than having to swipe over to my entertainment apps or my work apps, my folders are there in the dock on all home screen pages. It also frees up space on my home screens for more widgets or a cleaner home screen.
To see if your dock will support your newly-made folder, long-press-and-drag one of the icons already in your dock out in order to make room, then drag a folder down to the newly-opened space. If the folder is placed in your dock, congrats, your launcher supports it. If it doesn't, take a look at some launchers that do.
If you give your folder an action, that folder in your dock can be doubly useful.
Folder actions
Folders can be more than a simple space to dump apps, they can be gesture shortcuts. Gestures mean that folders can pull double-duty. For instance, in Action Launcher, folders can be converted in Covers. Covers make the first app in the folder both the folder icon and the tap action for the folder, hiding the folder until you swipe on that app icon.
Activating Covers in Action Launcher
- Tap a folder on your home screen.
- Tap the three-dot menu icon in the bottom right corner of the folder.
- Tap Make Cover.
They're pretty cool, right? Nova Launcher Prime does Covers, too, just without the catchy name and the singular configuration.
In Nova, you're given a choice of assigning your shortcut to either the tap or swipe on your folder. I say shortcut because Nova lets you set any Nova action, app, or system shortcut instead of just the first app in the folder.
Adding Swipe actions to folders in Nova Launcher
- Long-press on a folder.
- Tap Edit.
Tap Swipe action.
- Select the app or shortcut you wish to open with your folder gesture.
- (Optional) To switch your Swipe action to a Tap action, tap Swipe to open folder.
Tap Done.
Swipe actions have made folders a convenient place to hide some of my Tasker shortcuts over the years, but you can also use Swipe actions to direct-dial a contact, open a favorite playlist, navigate to a frequent destination, and much more. You can also add a swipe action to any app icon on your home screen in Nova Launcher, not just folders.
Theming folders
One of the many qualms people can have with folders is that they look ugly, and in a lot of instances on a lot of launchers, they're not wrong. Background can be garish — or worse, bland — and folder icons can be busy and mismatched. But don't worry, we can fix that!
Theming folder backgrounds
Most theming-oriented launchers allow you to change the color of your folder's icon and background away from the boring white/grey they start off with. Action Launcher lets you select one of several shades and transparencies in Quicktheme, but these shades are based on colors it extracts from your wallpaper, so it's easier to get stuck with shades you don't want, especially if you're using a live wallpaper.
Nova Launcher gives you the freedom to pick whatever color and transparency under the hex-code sun you wish. While Action Launcher can have separate colors for the icon and actual folder background, Nova Launcher makes you use the same hue for both.
Theming folder icons
Folder icons get a bad rap because some older versions were cluttered, clunky, and some were straight-up ugly. But new folder icon styles come every few years, and last year's Pixel-style 'porthole' folder icon is actually a folder icon that's not just bearable but beautiful. Choosing a folder icon style that suits your theme can do wonders, but at the end of the day, folder icons tend to look smaller and busier than single app icons.
The easiest way to overcome this is to change your folder icon to the icon of a single app within your folder. In fact, in Action Launcher, this is really your only option as Action Launcher doesn't allow you to set a custom folder icon.
In Nova Launcher, you can set a folder icon separate from any swipe gestures or apps within, which allows you a little more freedom in not only the theming of your folder, but also the placement of apps within it. Because you can set any icon you want for your folders, you can set your icon as a blank PNG file and make your folder invisible, allowing you to put your sensitive apps at your fingertips while keeping them from prying eyes.
We hope these tips encourage you to give folders a chance. Say no to massive grids of apps. Say no to swiping across your home screen pages to find the app you're looking for. Say yes to folders. And stay tuned for Android Central for more home screen tips and tricks!
Updated November 2017: This article was updated to reflect changes in launcher UIs and the continual evolution of home screen folders.
Reader comments
Hey. How does one get the folders to look like the ones at the top of this article? Where it's the circle but the apps are divided in the corners of the circle. I use nova thanks for any tips.
Go into Nova settings for Folders, set the Folder preview to "Grid" and the Folder background to "Pixel Launcher".
A case against home screen folders: You have to create them and place apps into them by category, and continue to maintain them when you install a new app.
That's why I use Smart Launcher 3 Pro. It creates drawers and sorts your apps into the drawer categories automatically. Install a new app, and it almost always puts it in the right place. And if it doesn't it takes 2 seconds to move it. I don't have to waste one precious second sorting apps into created folders.
Even better, Smart Launcher 3 Pro lets you create new drawers from a list of defaults, and automatically moves apps into the new drawers as needed.
No, I don't work for them, and I don't get any money from them. I have Nova Prime, and I loved it, but it's still too much work.
That's all I use on my home screen (aside from the dock). I don't have any single app icons on any home screen...it just works best for me.
Dock folder ftw. It dawned on me to do it a while ago and I'm still impressed with myself lol. I love the setup
Lol. Same here.
I started using folders last fall for my home screen and I haven't looked back. I put my five most used apps in the dock, and the rest of the icons on my home screen are folders except for the Google Play Store, Settings and the Camera app. I don't miss having to scroll through multiple home screens to find an app. I don't know why I didn't discover this feature sooner.
Yes. I have one launcher "page" with a lot of folders for specific apps. Sure, it takes two taps to get most things, but I can do that a fair bit faster than finding the right page.
The only icons on my home screen are in the dock, and every one is a folder. Using Nova Launcher, a tap on the icon opens the default app in each folder, and a swipe opens the folder. I've got 14 apps in easy reach, using up space for only 4 icons.Leaves lot of room for widgets and keeps my wallpaper visible Simply brilliant.
Great job Ara ! I love this article ! Very helpful and informative, made things much cleaner for my home screen! Love it !
I don't seem to mind the look of the touch wiz stock file folder lookin folders. To me they look neat and organized. Above the dock I have 4 folders with my most used apps. Above that I have the Google widget and time date weather widget. I only use 3 other home pages, one crammed with mostly folders and a few single app icons, one with all widgets and one with a combination of my least used widgets and folders. I can still see the pretty fish on my underwater wallpaper.
Ara,
I just read your article and you are awesome! This article provides creating new adventurous looks and efficiency for my phone and tablet.
I aim to please. I actually need to discuss tablet theming, but that would require getting myself one.
With Nova I have my phone as an icon in the dock, but with a swipe a "hidden" folder opens with my most frequent contacts set as quick dial icons. Same setup for camera: tap to open the camera, swipe to open folder with all my photo and gallery apps. Swipe on the Chrome icon and I get shortcuts to favorite bookmarks. I love folders; with one each for audio, video, reading, social, games, and travel I almost never open the app drawer.
Hidden folders. Me likey.
How were you able to swipe to view frequently contacted contacts please?
I presume he made a folder of contacts shortcuts and made the icon and tap action the Phone and enabled swipe to open folder? I do something similar with Hangouts and my other chat apps.
Thanks, but I don't see any activity option that displays frequently contacted contacts. I only see favorites or the entire contacts list. I'm on a OP3T running Nougat.
You don't see a Contact option under shortcuts: https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipP4feiVaiaVbIumDkH5zlmorQyhacEWJ6x2HsG8SNKcK1qL-SlA0likSvcscySeGg?key=WnRXcVJZemc0YVdmZ3FTTXduNVRSWDVSLWRJVEt3
Yes, of course. OP said that his activity shortcut displays "frequent contacts, set as quick dial icons.". The one you pointed out is the same one that I see and that simply takes me to the main contacts list. Thanks.
He manually added direct dial shortcuts for the contacts he sees as most frequently used. You tap Contacts or Direct Dial from the list I showed, then pick the contact you want to assign to it.
Understood, thank you.
My only folder is a single one with most commonly used google apps. Other than that I have app drawer tabs.
Nova.
Folders with subject; Games, Travel, Photos, etc.
Note 5 (just in case, hog = Harley Davidson)
Same here:
Nova
Folders with subject matter / photos / etc also one folder dedicated to Nova - app drawer - recent apps etc in a single folder.
Works for me...
Google Now Launcher!!!!!!! FTW!!!!!!
Dam It Feels Good To Be A Google Gangster
It's straightforward.
I've been using my app drawer as the "folders" and have the revolving dock that i came to love after jail breaking my first iPhone.
Not sure why but it does make more sense to me.
Everyone has their own system. Do you have any folders in your app drawer? I have folders AND tabs in mine.
There's an idea, I could eliminate the need to have multiple pages of the same tab, single page, folders included. Good lookin out!
I have been checking out your articles on theming and decided to give it a go myself. I went with Nova and put most of my apps in folders on the dock. I like the minimalist style of doing that. Thanks for all the good ideas and tutorials.
Posted via the Android Central App
Happy to help!
Folders FTW, I have one for everything. News, games, etc.
Action launcher covers are the bomb. I especially like how now I can have a full folder with a fully functional (customizable I might add) icon. Great for using a few theming tips from the podcast a few weeks back. Thanks for the articles Ara!
This. Convenient and good-looking! All my folders are covers. Even phone and camera are covers.
Covers are cool, but their icons are less customizable than Nova's (because you have to set that first icon rather than being able to set a separate folder icon. Also, Nova can set almost any shortcut for their tap (or swipe, whichever you want) rather than just the first app in the folder. Covers are great. Nova folders can do Covers, too. And do them better.
Posted via the Android Central App
No one seems to mention how Nova can do "covers". When people compare launchers they always mention how Action can do covers but never mention how Nova can do it too. And then people are all like "yeah I use Action becasue Covers" and I sit there thinking what about Nova :( I've been using Nova for years and have moved to Action on my new phone becasue of that sidebar app drawer. Don't even need an app drawer icon cluttering up my dock, plus it's so much quicker to get to apps.
Blackberry Priv
Nvidia Shield "Portable"
Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact
Nova doesn't advertise Covers. Which is part of why Covers on Nova rule. Depending on how you set the icon, it looks like a regular icon, you tap it and go to an app like a regular app shortcut, but then you swipe it and black magic happens. Nova can do covers sneakily, Action Launcher always has the covers icon in the bottom corner.
You can turn the icons off in settings in Action Launcher. Regardless, I still prefer Nova's implementation because it's much more subtle. On my previous phone almost all the icons in my dock (the only icons on my homescreen) were covers (I thought of them as secret folders. Hell, even the icon for the app drawer was a folder of my usual apps if you swiped up. I could fit so much on my screen using just one dock page.
Blackberry Priv
Nvidia Shield "Portable"
Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact
These kinds of articles should be mandatory for new users. Instead people treat them like iphones and leave whatever is on the home screen there. Most people I see never update their apps even. As long as they can text, get on Facebook and take pictures nothing else gets used. Smartphones are wasted on so many people.
People who don't know how to modify their home screen from the stock setup are not likely to follow news about Android. They probably don't even know what Android is, they just own a Samsung.
I see.
Stanford business put out a series of articles taking about this point in part . most industries innovate and release new products every year or period of time.. But the funny thing is years ago they already met the need of the average and most of high end users. By this time their products are so advanced that most of the features are not needed by any users... Anything more than 64gbs, speed more than 1.5ghz, resolution better than 1080p for example. But because the industry moves indeed company didn't want to be left out.
I may have not said it so eloquently but it was an interesting read. The book is called the "innovator's dilemma"
I bet even many iPhone users know folders though.
Posted via the Android Central App
Yeah, because it's the only way they can get apps they don't need off their home screen. Every Apple user I know has a folder of crap apps if nothing else.
Posted via the Android Central App
How dare they. Using their devices just to meet their needs and then spending their time on something that actually interests them.
Agree, good article. Gives me something to think about for how to more efficiently setup the homescreens and folders I currently have.
I appreciate this article, thanks!
I use Glextor to theme my folders with any launcher.
I guess I'm the only one rocking this format: remove all the icons on the bottom, replace all w/folders and categorize; phone, utilities, media, etc... Love it set up like this
My dock is all folders except for the phone and the app drawer icon.
Same here except the camera and app drawer. Like those to be quickly accessible. I like 5 total, other 3 are a navigation folder, phone folder with direct dial for my favorites and the phone icon, a direct message folder for my favorites with the messaging app in it to.
The AC app widget takes up a sizable chunk of my screen. I have other folders in a row above the bottom dock. I don't do minimalist, because I like to have as much as I can readily available on my main screen as I absolutely hate having to scroll thru screens to find something. I currently only have 2 screens and that's really only because I like widgets for Spotify and beyondpod.
I used to have two 5-slot dock pages, but I condensed down to one 7-slot dock with five folders, the phone, and the app drawer. It was an adjustment but now it's so much easier.
I like widgets but can't stand covering important bits on my wallpaper. It's a struggle.
Posted via the Android Central App
You have younger eyes Ara, I need the five slots so I can see them clearly... But like you say, much nicer to look at a lovely wallpaper..
With Nova, you can use your phone icon as both an app icon (tap it) and a folder icon (swipe it to open the folder). Best of both worlds.
Yes greenmachine, we have that gorgeous bright screen to put pics of our loved ones on, instead of looking at icons for apps...
Yup, I have nova, all the apps I use are in folders on the bottom of the screen with infinite scroll and it's s a clean, uncluttered home screen. Minimalist, like in the other discussion...
Was just going to post the same. My home screens are uncluttered and only have widgets, with the app scrolling launchpad at the bottom.
I use Nova and don't have icons or folders on my single home screen. My home button is remapped to work as my app drawer launcher, and the app drawer is replaced with a folder drawer that are categorized. Home screen is now free to be a quick glance information screen (Beautiful Widgets for clock and weather information and Month widget for date and appointment tracker).
I personally don't like folders. It's just an extra step to access the apps. And plus it makes my home screen look less attractive.
"And plus it makes my home screen look less attractive."
Not if you use Nova (or other 3rd party launchers) which let you assign a custom icon to the folder, rather than Google's ugly default.
I've just switched to Action Launcher 3 (and being somewhat poorer as a result of paying for the Plus version)
Still trying to get used to it, having used Nova Prime for so long, but I do love how the folders work in it.
Love these kind of articles thanks guys
Posted via my HTC One M9
Ara is a female. You might get in trouble with the gender police if you don't clear that up.
Only since u brought it up......
Thanks, Ace. Dunno what I woulda done if you hadn't needlessly come to my fragile feminine defense......
I LOL'd at this.
Anything I can do to help
Dam It Feels Good To Be A Google Gangster
"guys": Informal. Persons of either sex.
Logic falls on deaf ears when it comes to sexism.
It's all about the sex
Dam It Feels Good To Be A Google Gangster
No not really. Just since you brought it up.
"Thanks guys", as in "Thanks Android Central". This term is widely used as a non-gender specific phrase.