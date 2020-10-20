Flume was already one of the best smart water monitoring systems around, but Flume 2 is set to bring that feature set to the next level. Flume 2 features the same easy installation as the original Flume, as it attaches right to your main water meter without the need to cut pipes or call in a plumber. It can also monitor for water usage both inside and outside your home, as it's smart enough to be able to tell where the water is going and help detect leaks when they happen.

Flume 2's upgrades include the ability to read water usage faster and more accurately, as well as the ability to better identify and separate indoor and outdoor water usage and leaks. But that's not just good for finding a once-in-a-blue-moon type of leak — Flume can more effectively monitor your water usage and actually help you save money along with saving water. The Flume app easily breaks down exactly how much water you've used and gives you tips to help lower your water usage, breaking usage down by indoor and outdoor components.