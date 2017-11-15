Flipkart's first phone offers unlimited cloud storage and dual rear cameras for just ₹10,999.

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has made its foray into the smartphone segment with its first self-branded phone, the Billion Capture+. Weird naming issues aside, the phone has a lot going for it: you get a 5.5-inch 1080p panel protected by Dragontrail glass, 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage, microSD slot, dual rear cameras, and a 3500mAh battery with USB-C and Quick Charge. The variant with 3GB of RAM costs just ₹10,999 ($170), with the 4GB version retailing for ₹12,999 ($200).

The Billion Capture+ is powered by the Snapdragon 625, a favorite in this segment. The phone features dual 13MP imaging sensors at the back, with an RGB sensor mated to a monochrome module. On the software front, the Billion Capture+ is running stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and the phone is guaranteed to receive the Oreo update (which is more than what you can say for most phones in this segment).

The phone itself is made by Smartron, a local OEM that's heavily investing in its tronX IoT platform. The company says that a forthcoming update will enable the tronX platform on the Billion Capture+, bringing "highly intelligent, localized and personalized experiences and services" to the device. From Smartron founder and chairman Mahesh Lingareddy:

As India's first global technology OEM and IoT brand, Smartron is committed to building a robust product ecosystem for connected devices in India through "Powered by tronX" program. The tronX intelligent software platform is going to be instrumental in this endeavor. We are excited to be the Design and Manufacturing partner for Flipkart in bringing smartphones to Indians under Billion brand and are confident that this partnership will prove to be the first big step towards our vision of an enhanced indigenous ecosystem of connected devices and intelligent experiences which will be at par with global innovation standards.

The Billion Capture+ has all the ingredients to be a hit for Flipkart, and it'll be interesting to see how the device fares in the country. What are your thoughts on the phone? Let us know in the comments below.

See at Flipkart