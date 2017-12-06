Flipkart is rolling out the best smartphone deal of 2017.

The Pixel 2 made its debut in India a month ago, but the phone's starting price of ₹61,000 ($950) effectively made it a non-starter in the country. That's all changing later this week, as Flipkart is offering the Pixel 2 for just ₹39,999 ($620). That's a flat ₹21,001 discount ($330), making it one of the best smartphone deals of 2017. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL is now available for ₹59,999 ($930, ₹13,001 ($200) off its launch price of ₹73,000 ($1,130).

Flipkart is rolling out the promotion as part of its Big Shopping Days sales event. The Pixel 2 isn't getting a flat ₹20,001 discount: the retailer is instead slashing the price by ₹11,001, and then issuing a ₹10,000 off on all credit and debit cards, bringing the effective price of the Pixel 2 down to ₹39,999.

The deal is valid on the 128GB variant of the Pixel 2 as well, which is now available for just ₹48,999 after the ₹10,000 additional discount on credit and debit cards.

Again, that's a fantastic price for a phone that was launched just over a month ago. As a refresher, the Pixel 2 has a 5.0-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 12.2MP camera, 8MP front shooter, IP67 dust and water resistance, and a 2700mAh battery. The best feature of the new Pixels is the camera. I've been using both the Pixel 2 and 2 XL for just over a week now, and the camera is fantastic.

If you're interested in the Pixel 2 or 2 XL, this is the deal for you.

The Pixel 2 XL is also getting a flat ₹5,000 discount, and is eligible for an ₹8,000 additional discount when you use a credit card or debit card to purchase the device. The ₹13,001 overall discount means the 64GB variant of the Pixel 2 XL is now available for ₹59,999.

Flipkart is also offering a buyback guarantee of ₹36,500 if you turn in the Pixel 2 before twelve months. The sale is live right now, and is valid until December 9. There's no mention of how many units are available under the promotion, so if you're interested in getting your hands on the Pixel 2 for under ₹40,000, best act fast.

Who's picking up a Pixel 2 or 2 XL?

See at Flipkart