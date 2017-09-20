Grab the Galaxy S7 for just ₹29,990 at Flipkart.

The Galaxy S7 is a year and a half old at this point, but the phone has aged very well. It has one of the best cameras available, and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance along with wireless charging. The phone routinely sells for around ₹40,000 ($620), but Flipkart is now offering the device for just ₹29,990 ($465) as part of its Big Billion Days sale.

That's a fantastic deal on the phone, and if you're in the market for a new device, you should absolutely take a look. As a refresher, the Galaxy S7 features a 5.1-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, Exynos 8890 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD slot, 12MP f/1.7 camera with 4K video, 5MP front shooter, and a 3000mAh battery.

The deal isn't going to last long, so if you're interested, head to Flipkart to get your hands on the Galaxy S7.

