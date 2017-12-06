Flipkart is rolling out the best smartphone deal of 2017.

The Pixel 2 made its debut in India a month ago, but the phone's starting price of ₹61,000 ($950) effectively made it a non-starter in the country. That's all changing later this week, as Flipkart is rolling out a massive discount on the phone that will see the Pixel 2 being available for just ₹39,999 ($620). That's a flat ₹20,001 discount ($330), making it one of the best smartphone deals of 2017.

Flipkart is rolling out the promotion as part of its Big Shopping Days sales event. The Pixel 2 isn't getting a flat ₹20,001 discount: the retailer is instead slashing the price by ₹11,001, and then issuing a ₹10,000 off on all credit and debit cards, bringing the effective price of the Pixel 2 down to ₹39,999.

Again, that's a fantastic price for a phone that was launched just over a month ago. As a refresher, the Pixel 2 has a 5.0-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 12.2MP camera, 8MP front shooter, IP67 dust and water resistance, and a 2700mAh battery.

If you're interested in the Pixel 2, this is the deal for you.

It doesn't have the 18:9 display as the Pixel 2 XL, but it does feature a Samsung-made panel, which doesn't have any of the shortcomings of its larger sibling. Best of all, you get the same stunning camera as the Pixel 2 XL. I've been using the phone for just over a week now, and the camera is fantastic.

Flipkart is also offering a buyback guarantee of ₹36,500 if you turn in the Pixel 2 before twelve months. The sale kicks off tomorrow, December 7, and is valid until December 9. There's no mention of how many units are available under the promotion, so if you're interested in getting your hands on the Pixel 2 for under ₹40,000, best act fast.

Who's picking up a Pixel 2 tomorrow?

See at Flipkart