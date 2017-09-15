Smartphone trends take lots of different forms, but this latest one sucks.
Some smartphone trends are borne of necessity, like the trend towards larger onboard storage. Some smartphone trends are borne out of a desire to curb costs and space, like the trend of removing the headphone jack. Some trends are useful, such as the wide adoption of fingerprint scanners. Some trends are nuisances, such as the removal of the headphone jack. We're seeing the beginnings of a new trend, and it's going to take a chunk out of our screens, if not our sanity.
Phones have trended larger and larger for the last several years, and then this year Samsung decided to go extra tall while keeping the Samsung Galaxy S8 reasonably narrow to hold and use. Bezels shrank almost ridiculously small on that phone, but other manufacturers saw that they could go further. Essential announced the Essential Phone, which stood out from the pack in a few ways, but most noticeably for the black divot in the middle of the screen's top edge, where the camera intruded upon the status bar. It's there, and while most of the time it's easy enough to ignore, there are some instances where that's just not possible, such as when watching videos or using the Essential Phone in landscape. It was an oddity, a daring experiment in just how far manufacturers could shrink bezels and give users usable touchscreen on the front of their phones.
Then Apple said hold my micro-brewed IPA.
The iPhone X is here, and while there's a lot going on here, the design feature your eye instantly gravitates to isn't that new vertical camera setup, nor the shiny glass back or the loving sculpted stainless steel frame. It's to that depression in the top of the screen, where the selfie camera and all of the sensors that make Face ID more than a glitchy fad dip down into the touchscreen, giving the iPhone screen stubby, sawed-off devil's horns.
iPhone X's screen is edge to edge all the way around the front face of the phone, minus that rectangle of sensors and cameras. While I'm looking forward to seeing how accessory makers handle having so little purchase for their front case lips, the real test here is going to be how users respond to having so little to grip around the edges of this edge-to-screen, and how users respond to that awkward bar at the top of the screen.
Apple could've hidden this deformity and taken advantage of their first OLED display to have those horns blend back into the display by dying the status bar black, but they decided to lean into their choice. For that, I do have to respect them. My eyes, however, just keep twitching as they gravitate up to that black abyss in an otherwise bright, beautiful screen. I don't know if I'll ever adapt, and I'm sure I'm not alone.
I am sure of one thing, though, once Apple does it, it's bound to be imitated by other manufacturers, so get ready to see more divots, devil horns, or whatever they decide to call them.
They certainly look evil to me.
Reader comments
Wholeheartedly agree! I thought, there may be a black bar when watching a movie but from the pictures it seems, that's not the case. Looks absolutely ridiculous! Also with a none black notification bar. The good thing? I'll never buy an iPhone anyway!
It is the case. You need to double tap on the screen to zoom in to fill the notch. Otherwise the video, by default, fits to inside the display taking into account the notch.
Apple is aggressively trying to make the notch iconic, which is why all the shots show the zoomed in movie.
Just like the round home button on the bottom front was Apple's trademark that you have an iPhone that notch will also be Apple's new trademark that person has an iPhone X. Until they can figure out how to go completely 100% all screen. Maybe iPhone 11.
Otherwise I like the new look. It's unique!
I'm actually surprised that Apple came out with that cutout design. I hope they don't stick around. Watching videos would bug the heck out of me.
Too bad can't have the option of no front camera
You can just add a black bar when watching videos, so the front camera won't annoy you. It's easy for me to do.
Looks stupid. I understand reducing the bezels, but not to that point!
I just... don't see how this is worse than having a full bar along the top? Is it really a big deal having a cutout for the camera?
I think the point is that it's showing how useless that extra but of space is. Not a huge fan of the GS8, but it looks better than the Essential or the iPhone X. Not that there's typically a whole lot going on in the edges with videos, but it's still weird to have a big ass display and be missing content.
Welcome to the answer to bezel complaints.
Maybe once they've figured out the under-glass fingerprint sensor, they can move on to putting the sensors and cameras under the screen...
If any other company had put this out Renee Ritchie would have already written a ten thousand word essay about how it means they suck and their design sucks and Apple would never do something so lame.
Exactly right. I think that's what gets me with this iPhone X. The cutout doesn't REALLY bother me too terribly, but it looks so poorly done and just not like something I'd expect Apple to do. I guess I expect Apple to do a better job of implementation of something like this. If there's one thing Apple is good at, it's build quality and design. This iPhone X is probably great in a lot of ways but it looks like a budget phone to me.
Not a fan.
I guess we're just going to have to live with bezels until they just implement components in to the screen, if that's possible.
To me having just a little bezel is perfectly with me if we can just keep the screen size rectangular.
I'm not sure why anyone would tolerate this. Imagine buying a TV with something like this. No way.
Hate it.
At least with the Essential, they tried to make it blend it as much as possible. Apple didn’t even try.
I know I'm the minority here, but I would be 100% ok without a front facing camera.
Expect other companies to beef the hell out of their front facing cameras. They aren't going anywhere.
i don't do selfies, but there is a lot of utility in a fron-facing camera, like having an illuminated mirror for seeing behind things where you can't get. i use the front camera for this on a regular basis.
I agree. Other than showing me the positioning for the iris scanner on my Note 8, I have used a front facing camera for photos maybe 10 times in the last 7 years, and none of them have been for selfies. I'm sure the front facing camera is used for many other things, but if they could find a way to do those things without it, I'd be in support.
They really just looks dumb, it's basically just wasted space. Nothing that can't be fixed by lowering the screen and hiding the taskbar when needed!
Yep, it is pretty dumb. Give me the design of the LG G6/V30 and the GS8/Note 8 over the Essential and iPhone X any day.
I hate them! If rather have a small bezel on top and the bottom of the phone (like the S8s and Note 8) than ugly camera divots distracting me from my screen.