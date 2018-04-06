As many improvements as the official Twitter app has seen over the years, it's still far from perfect. The user experience can easily be hampered by unrelenting ads and an algorithm that can be absolutely maddening at times, and as such, many users like myself have found solace in third-party clients.

Some of the big names for these apps include Talon, Falcon Pro, and Fenix. Flamingo used to be among the ranks as one of the best Twitter clients around, but that's no longer the case as it's been removed from the Google Play Store. Flamingo's developer Sam Ruston broke the news on Twitter when answering a user's question as to why the app wasn't showing up in the Play Store, saying –

Very close to the token limit so it has been unpublished. You can still download it if you have purchased it previously by looking in the My Apps section of Google Play — Sam Ruston (@Sam_Ruston) April 4, 2018