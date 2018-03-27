Beleive it or not, it's been a little a little over five months since Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL . The phones were met with a fair bit of controversy following their initial release for a variety of quality control and display issues, but now the storm has subsided and most all of the kinks have been worked out.

I've personally been rocking a regular Pixel 2 since its release, and I've yet to see any phone that's tempted me to switch. Does the same hold true for our forum users?

Trusted Member Jerimiah Bonds recently asked our forum users how they're still liking the phone five months into its life cycle, and these are a few of the top responses.