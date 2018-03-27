Beleive it or not, it's been a little a little over five months since Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The phones were met with a fair bit of controversy following their initial release for a variety of quality control and display issues, but now the storm has subsided and most all of the kinks have been worked out.
I've personally been rocking a regular Pixel 2 since its release, and I've yet to see any phone that's tempted me to switch. Does the same hold true for our forum users?
Trusted Member Jerimiah Bonds recently asked our forum users how they're still liking the phone five months into its life cycle, and these are a few of the top responses.
Almeuit03-23-2018 04:59 PM“
Sup Jeremiah :). I have been good. Same ol' same ol .. except I have cut myself out of the phone game. I have other stuff to worry about and phones that are coming out are either the same or very minimal upgrades. I am keeping my Pixel 2 XL until a Pixel 3 :P. Camera is still awesome. Love the updates / security patches. No issues from them so far.Reply
cbreze03-23-2018 05:32 PM“
Still diggin' my Pixel 2. I agree with the minimal upgrades that are in the releases. With the P2, no need to upgrade anyway as it is already an upgrade. Nice to have cash for other things. JB, you still rockin' yours?Reply
vzwuser7603-24-2018 02:05 AM“
Still have mine, still love it. Camera is quick and accurate, phone is as snappy as the day I got it, it's just nice not looking for the next device to get better performance. Will be looking at the Gen 3 when it drops, but otherwise, content is the perfect word to describe how I feel.Reply
idiotekniques03-25-2018 01:05 AM“
I didn't post here for a couple months because I was too busy just enjoying the Pixel 2XL without having to think about it. It's just an amazing phone - there was no need to overthink it or constantly analyze it anymore or read about it. Not thinking about your phone in my case means it's really doing it's job well. No slowdowns, zero performance issues, it just works - and really really well. I...Reply
Now, we'd like to hear from you – How's the Pixel 2/2 XL treating you all these months later?