There’s never been a better time to work in IT, thanks to rising wages and abundant opportunities in both the public and private sectors. But if you want to stand out from the crowd and beat the competition, you need to have the right skills and certifications under your belt. These five bundles will help you get there faster. 1. The A to Z Cyber Security & IT Certification Training Bundle

MSRP: $1437.68 I Sale Price: $39 (97% off) With twelve courses and over 100 hours of instruction, this bundle will help you learn some of the most important and valuable skill sets in IT, from ethical hacking to SQL and beyond. 2. The Complete Ethical Hacking Certification Course

MSRP: $200 I Sale Price: $14.99 (92% off) Although it may sound a bit counterintuitive, the only person who can stop a hacker is another hacker. This course will get you up to speed with the field’s most important platforms and methodologies. 3. The Complete IT Project Management Certification Bundle

MSRP: $796 I Sale Price: $29 (96% off) With four courses and over 200 lessons, this training will help you land the most important and lucrative careers in IT—through training that preps you for some of the most renowned certification exams. 4. The Cisco CCNA & CCNP Routing & Switching Bundle

MSRP: $1495 I Sale Price: $29 (98% off) Cisco is hands-down one of the most respected names in IT, and this training will prep you for the Cisco CCNA and CCNP exams through training that utilizes real-world examples. 5. The CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert (CSIE) Bundle