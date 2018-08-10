Dogs are wonderful companions, but they also require a lot of work. Besides obvious things like cleaning up messes, dogs also need to be groomed, well fed and above all, loved. Fortunately, there are plenty of tools available to make your pet parenthood easier.
Here are five dog gadgets that are actually useful!
Dyson V7 Animal
A lot of dogs shed to keep cool, which means a house that easily gets covered in fur. If you have multiple dogs, you may need to vacuum a few times a week just to keep things under control. Dyson's handheld vacuums aren't the most powerful options out there — especially compared to a corded vacuum. But Dyson vacuums are amazing for how easy they are to maintain and how portable they are. There are more expensive models, but the V7 series is a great middle ground that offers a lower price than higher end models, but still enough battery life and attachments to get the job done. The V7 vacuums offer 30 minutes of run time, so you should be able to vacuum most of your house in one charge. If you need more power, you can kick it in MAX mode for six minutes. The vacuum on all of the V7 models is the same, but the Animal model comes with specific attachments to help you get pet hair out of the carpet.
The Dyson V7 Animal is available for $400, but we've seen it marked down as far as $314.
HandsOn Grooming Gloves
Of course, the easiest way to keep dog hair from getting into your carpet is to brush your dog regularly. Unfortunately, most dogs don't like the feeling of a prickly brush. But every dog loves when you pet them, and Grooming Gloves make it easy to brush your dog while petting them. The gloves aren't nearly as unpleasant as a stiff brush, but there are plenty of soft grooves along the fingers of the glove to pick up loose hair. The hair comes right off of the glove too, so you don't have to deal with some nasty adhesive. There are similar gloves for less money, but the HandsOn gloves are the highest rated right now on Amazon.
The HandsOn Grooming Gloves are available in black and green in various sizes for $25.
Whistle 3 GPS tracker
As someone who spent too many nights growing up chasing my overeager dog around my town after she ran out an open door, GPS trackers are a miracle. Of course, a tracker doesn't do any good if you can't actually follow it, so Whistle 3's GPS tracker comes with LTE support in addition to the GPS chip. This does mean a recurring payment of $7 per month, but that's a small price to pay to keep your best friend safe. The tracker has a battery life of seven days, so be sure to charge it every weekend. You can also set safe spaces within the app, which are based on trusted Wi-Fi networks. Finally, you get the ability to track your dogs activities to help keep them in shape.
Whistle 3's GPS tracker is available for $80.
Comfort Zone Calming Vest
Some dog breeds — especially those that were bred to be guard dogs — get separation anxiety when they can't see their owner. Other incidents like thunder and fireworks will make any dog panic, and it's heartbreaking as an owner to not be able to communicate with and comfort the dog. Fortunately, there's a tool to help. Calming vests — sometimes known as thunder shirts — do the same things for dogs that weighted blankets do for humans with anxiety. The effect on my dog was nearly instant: she went from barking nonstop when I left (as my neighbors kindly told me) to only barking for a minute or so. She also destroyed much less of my apartment with the comfort vest on. If you have an anxious dog, a comfort vest may be the best gift you can give them.
Comfort Zone's Calming Vest is available in various sizes between $32 and $42.
Lenovo Smart Display
There are plenty of cheaper video camera systems for your dog, but the Lenovo Smart Display lets you do other things like watch YouTube videos or follow along with food recipes. Not something that your dog will care about, but it makes a Smart Display a better choice for you. There's also the fact that you can video chat with your best friend from any iOS or Android device with Google Duo. A home security system will be a better way to watch your dog through your whole house, but the Smart Display is a great, inexpensive option if you keep your dog in a single room during the day.
Lenovo's Smart Display is available for $250.
What are your picks?
What gadgets do you use to keep your best friend safe and entertained? Let us know down below!