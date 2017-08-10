Fitbit is nearing the release of its next fitness-focused wearable.
Fitbit went on a bit of a spending spree late last year, purchasing both wearable-veteran Pebble as well as nascent smartwatch maker, Vector. With both companies under its roof, a lot of users were curious to see just what Fitbit would do with them. We're now one step closer to knowing.
Wareable posted various photos of the upcoming watch from different angles, and it looks nice. There's a huge heart rate sensor on the underside of the watch, and the watch will also feature GPS and water resistance up to 50 meters. Wareable speculates the heart rate sensor may use a unique pulse oximeter to measure how much oxygen is in the user's blood, as well as a red sensor to provide a more accurate heart rate.
All of these components will be key to helping Fitbit compete with the Apple Watch and Garmin VivoActive line. There isn't any mention of battery life, but previous Fitbit fitness trackers have advertised five days of use, so we'll hopefully see close to that, too, especially given Pebble's legacy in that regard.
The photos show a silver case with navy strap version, as well as a rose gold case with lighter blue strap. There will also be a darker case with black strap option. While these don't look nearly as stylish as the round Vector Luna watch, they don't look bad.
I'm sure most folks could get away with wearing these to work to count their steps throughout the day. In fact, the smartwatch resembles the Fitbit Blaze, which debuted a couple years ago.
The fitness band market is crowded with Android Wear and the Apple Watch and the high end, Fitbit, Garmin and others in the middle and devices like the Xiaomi Mi Band at the low end. Time will tell how successful Fitbit's new watches are.
Reader comments
Not interested. Fitbit has a history of not listening to its users, so I'm not buying their products ever again. Moreover, locking myself into their walled-off app store does not sound like a good plan to me.
Curious on the details based on your response.
They removed certain logging features from their website and despite pleas in their own forum, ignored all the people who wanted to keep those features (they were mostly medical logs, like diabetes levels and the like and people loved that they had all their data in one place. Fitbit ignored them. Both when the website and the iOS and Android apps were redesigned, there was an outcry amongst users, The thread asking for the old design to be retained had one of the highest numbers of replies. The new design didn't just remove features, it also made the app much less user friendly for many people (tiny, thin line circles instead of bars to denote progress). These were not people simply hating change, they had real usability problems. Google has an app to assess accessibility. The new app design scored very low on legibility and contrast (due to the colours used). Again. Fitbit ignored all complaints/requests. They have a tendency to create a thread in their forum to gather all comments and claim they want and look for the user feedback. Then they ignore every single post. They did it with iOS first and then redid it again with Android. Buying a watch where the design and software, as well as the apps come only from a Fitbit source, sounds like a horror scenario to me. Even if it looks good initially, when they feel like changing it, even at the cost of usability, they do!
Fugly! Looks like a relic of a past design era.
So they bought Pebble and this is the best they can do?
Is the battery 10 days as promised with the pebble time 2? I really wanted a pebble time 2 :(
You and me both. I'm still wearing the original Pebble Time, and I was so looking forward to the successor. It looked great.
It was never 10 days. The most I ever got was 5 and I usually get around 4 now.
Gen 2 Blaze with water resistance, no thanks.
Really ugly . Very very ugly. Oh wait.... we're in 2010....oh naaah we're not! ******* hell, what an ugly thing!
I really don't think this is particularly ugly. But then again, I really don't like the design trend of trying to make smart watches look as much like traditional watches as possible.
Yikes! That's very ugly.
Well it's a good thing Pebble's soul was gutted for this designed smart watch that's just more of the same from Fitbit. *sarcasm*
make it round
Sigh... maybe the pictures don't do it justice....which would be weird cause they are really nice pictures...
There is a reason I bought the Charge 2, all others are ugly!
I mean seriously the smart watches you can buy from truckstops look almost as good. Literally every single Android Wear watch and the Apple Watch are far better looking.
"There isn't any mention of battery life"
Not a good sign. And I'm actually out of the market as long as there's no alternative to the Pebble with an e-paper like display.