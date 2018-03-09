We're expecting Fitbit to announce a new smartwatch relatively soon, and following an in-depth leak that surfaced last month , new details have emerged regarding what the device will be called.

According to Evan Blass on Twitter, the new watch will be marketed as the "Fitbit Versa." It's still unclear how the Versa will fit into the company's lineup, but it's currently expected to live alongside the Ionic that came out in October of last year rather than replace it.

The Versa will run the same FitbitOS that debuted on the Ionic, but it'll feature a much smaller design that should appeal to men and women alike. You'll be able to track your steps, heart-rate, sleep, calories burned, and more with the Versa, but it won't have a built-in GPS like the Ionic.

Pricing remains a mystery, but considering that Fitbit wants the Versa to appeal to a wider audience than the Ionic, expect it to cost a fair amount less – likely around $250 to $200.

The quality of leaks we're seeing suggests that the Versa will be announced sooner rather than later, but in the meantime, does this look like a smartwatch you'd be interested in buying?

