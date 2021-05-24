The Fitbit Luxe, which was announced last month, is the company's most impressive fitness tracker yet. Not only does the Luxe offer a ton of advanced health tracking features, but it is also the first Fitbit fitness tracker to come with a color display.

While the Fitbit Luxe will begin shipping only in June, the company has now listed the Luxe Charging Cable on its website. As reported by 9to5Google, Fitbit has finally ditched USB-A in favor of USB-C with the Luxe. The Luxe charging cable includes a physical button too, which can be used to perform a reset in case the tracker doesn't respond.