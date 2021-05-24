What you need to know
- Fitbit's latest Luxe fitness tracker uses a USB-C charging cable.
- Until now, Fitbit had been using USB-A charging cables for its fitness trackers and smartwatches.
- The Luxe is also the brand's first fitness tracker with a color screen.
The Fitbit Luxe, which was announced last month, is the company's most impressive fitness tracker yet. Not only does the Luxe offer a ton of advanced health tracking features, but it is also the first Fitbit fitness tracker to come with a color display.
While the Fitbit Luxe will begin shipping only in June, the company has now listed the Luxe Charging Cable on its website. As reported by 9to5Google, Fitbit has finally ditched USB-A in favor of USB-C with the Luxe. The Luxe charging cable includes a physical button too, which can be used to perform a reset in case the tracker doesn't respond.
Fitbit's best fitness trackers — including the popular Ace 3 and Inspire 2 use the older USB-A connector. The Fitbit Sense, which is one of the best Android smartwatches, also uses a USB-A charging cable.
Now that Fitbit has decided to make the switch to USB-C, it is likely to be the standard for its upcoming wearables as well. However, it is unclear if Fitbit will launch new USB-C charging cables for its existing devices.
