Amazon has a huge selection of Fitbit fitness trackers and headphones discounted up to $50 off for Father's Day, which is just a couple weeks away now. There are a variety of colors and sizes on sale, and the different models all have varying features.

The Fitbit Ionic smartwatch is down to $249.95. That price matches the lowest we've seen, and it's $50 off what it normally sells for. The Ionic is Fitbit's first attempt at a full-featured smartwatch, and it does a pretty good job. You can read more about it here.

The Charge 2 Heart Rate + is a more pure activity tracker, and it's down to $119.95 with this sale. That price also matches one of the lowest we've ever seen before. The Charge 2 HR+ uses wrist tracking to monitor your heart rate. You can see call, text, and other notifications on the display. The GPS can give you real-time stats like your pace and distance traveled while running. It works with hundreds of third party apps on Android, iOS, and Windows.

If dad already has a great fitness tracker, pair it with the Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones for $99.95. These headphones normally sell for $130 and this sale is actually the first time they've dropped this low. They come with interchangeable parts so you can find the best fit and deliver up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. You can squeeze out an extra hour with a quick charge mode, too.

There are several other trackers, including different colors and sizes for the ones mentioned above, on sale from now until June 16, the day before Father's Day.

