Brilliant fitness watch Fitbit Versa 3 Tiny but mighty tracker Fitbit Charge 4 The Fitbit Versa 3 has been around for a few months now and it's proving to be one of the company's best watches yet. Some of the key features include built-in GPS, the new Active Zone Minutes feature, improved heart-rate technology, a mic and speaker, and easy-to-use voice assistants. $229 at Amazon Pros GPS, HRM, NFC

Active Zone Minutes

Improved heart-rate technology

Sleep tracking, guided breathing

Voice assistants Cons More expensive

Older Fifbit bands won't work If you're not quite ready to immerse yourself in the world of smartwatches, a fitness tracker such as the Fitbit Charge 4 is an ideal choice. It's got everything you need without the extra bells and whistles. You get heart-rate monitoring, GPS, activity/sleep tracking, and mobile payments. $119 at Amazon Pros GPS, HRM, NFC

Active Zone Minutes

A week of battery life

Sleep tracking

Guided breathing Cons Lacks voice assistant

Lacks other smartwatch features

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Charge 4 Which is better?

In some cases, there are quite a few differences between smartwatches and fitness trackers, but that's not the case with the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Charge 4. They're not identical by any means, but they're similar enough that it's worth comparing them. If you like having extra features and want a well-rounded smartwatch experience, the Fitbit Versa 3 is the superior choice. If you could do without the extras but still want a couple smarter features, the more affordable Fitbit Charge 4 might be more your speed.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is the company's best fitness watch yet

The Fitbit Versa 3 is designed to track essential metrics while helping you set and achieve your fitness goals. Some of the features you can expect include heart-rate monitoring, 20+ goal-based exercise modes, advanced sleep tracking, female health tracking, and a newer Fitbit feature called Active Zone Minutes, where your smartwatch will alert you when you reach your personalized target heart rate zone during a workout.

While this watch does have some nice smart features, it's a fitness wearable to the core. With that in mind, if you want extra motivation for getting fit and staying healthy, you can always snag a Fitbit Premium subscription. You'll have access to guided programs, tons of workouts, and you can even upgrade your plan to receive personalized health coaching.

Fitbit Versa 3 Fitbit Charge 4 Display 1.58-inch AMOLED 1-inch grayscale OLED Sensors Heart rate, gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer, altimeter, SpO2, ambient light sensor Heart rate, altimeter, accelerometer, SpO2 Battery life 6 days 7 days Water resistance 5 ATM 5 ATM Onboard GPS ✔️ ✔️ Active Zone Minutes ✔️ ✔️ Activity/sleep tracking ✔️ ✔️ Menstrual tracking ✔️ ✔️ Mobile payments ✔️ ✔️ Voice assistant ✔️ ❌

The design of the Fitbit Versa 3 looks and feels familiar, but it has received some noteworthy improvements. The polished squircle design offers a slightly bigger display area, increased responsiveness, and more comfort. The 40mm aluminum case comes in Soft Gold and Black. As for the watch bands, Fitbit has launched a new quick-release system for better flexibility. It's a fast and easy process to swap out these Fitbit Versa 3 bands. Unfortunately, any old Fitbit Versa bands won't work with the new system.

Another important upgrade on the Fitbit Versa 3 is improved heart-rate monitoring with the new PurePulse 2.0 technology. Fitbit claims that this improvement offers the most advanced heart rate technology that's currently available on a wearable device.

Battery life on the Fitbit Versa 3 will vary depending on usage, but you can typically expect it to last around six days. Fortunately, there's a convenient fast charging feature when you're in a hurry and need to juice up your watch. You can charge your watch to a full day of battery life after a quick 12 minutes of charging.

In addition to Amazon Alexa, this smartwatch now offers Google Assistant. When you combine thesee voice assistants with the built-in microphone and speaker, you'll have a seamless user experience. The mic/speaker also means you can receive Bluetooth calls from your wrist rather than having to pull your phone out.

You can't go wrong with the trusty Fitbit Charge 4

On the surface, it might not look like the Fitbit Charge 4 is very different from its predecessor. There are subtle changes, including a plastic body that's more lightweight, and the OLED touchscreen remains the same.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is the first from the lineup to offer built-in GPS.

However, the Fitbit Charge 4 is the first from the lineup to offer built-in GPS. Previous models required you to rely on connected GPS with your phone. This is a monumental improvement that should not be overlooked. Not to mention that it's a rare find in fitness trackers, so Fitbit definitely took a step in the right direction here. Another new addition is Fitbit Pay, which is now a standard feature. As you might remember, you previously had to pay for the Special Edition to enjoy this perk.

The Active Zone Minutes feature we mentioned earlier is also available on the Charge 4. Users will earn credit based on fat burn, cardio, and heart rate zones. It's designed to motivate you to keep working toward your personalized goals. Your heart rate zone is personalized based on your age as well as your fitness level.

Anything you might've loved about the previous models is still readily available on the Charge 4. The company continues to offer the same core features that users enjoy. You'll have automatic activity tracking, Cardio Fitness Level and Score, heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring, female health-tracking, and more. You'll also appreciate that the Fitbit Charge 4 bands are interchangeable, so there are plenty of options when the comes time to switch it up.

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Charge 4 Which should you buy?

There are plenty of similarities here, but there's a pretty big difference when it comes to the price tag. You might need to consider how much you're willing to spend on a wearable before you make a decision. Whether you're on a budget or you prefer a more compact and simple tracker to a larger and more robust smartwatch, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a good choice. It's packed with more features than most trackers, so you're definitely getting your money's worth.

However, if you've been searching for a fitness smartwatch that tracks essential metrics while offering other bonus perks, you'll love the Fitbit Versa 3. It may cost more than a basic tracker, but those who are seeking a well-rounded experience will find it to be money well spent. If you want in-depth health and fitness tracking paired with bonus smart perks, you'll be happy with this smartwatch.