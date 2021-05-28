The app will then tell the user how frequently they snore while they sleep and how loud the environment was. This could help users who have trouble getting a good night's rest to better discern ways to improve their sleep.

9to5Google dug into the Fitbit app and spotted Snore & Noise Detect, which would use on-device microphones to detect and analyze sounds while the user is sleeping. It is apparently able to discern between ambient background noise and a person snoring, although it may not be able to tell who is snoring.

Fitbit already offers fairly thorough sleep detection, but the company is reportedly working on a new feature that will analyze house noisy your environment is while you sleep.

The feature sounds similar to the new Nest Hub (2nd Gen), which uses Soli radar technology to help users analyze their sleep. The smart display will also use on-device mics to pick up on ambient noise. Google has previously stated that it hopes to integrate Sleep Sensing into the Fitbit Premium subscription, and this seems to be a step towards that move.

Apparently, there is a downside to this feature; it will wear down the battery on your device. Fitbit recommends that users charge their devices "to at least 40% before going to bed" and that the feature will lead to more frequent charging.

The feature may also be limited to certain devices. Since it requires the use of a mic, some of the best Fitbit devices could be left out like the Fitbit Inspire 2, while owners of more robust devices like the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense should be good to go.

Another feature Fitbit is reportedly working on is matching users up with a "sleep animal" based on their sleep patterns:

Restless sleeper: Bear

Segmented sleeper: Dolphin

Shallow sleeper: Giraffe

Short sleeper: Hummingbird

Slow to fall asleep sleeper: Kangaroo

Solid sleeper: Tortoise

There's currently no indication when the features will go live for users. 9to5Google has been able to set it up but not fully test the feature. From the looks of it, it appears quite ready and could roll out to users soon.