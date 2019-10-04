Best answer: Fitbit Premium is a paid subscription that gives you access to guided programs, detailed health insights, advanced sleep tracking, and dynamic workouts for a more feature-rich Fitbit app. For people that want to get the most out of their Fitbit tracker and can stomach the monthly or yearly fee, it's definitely worth a look. More features: Fitbit Premium ($80/year at Fitbit)

The best Fitbit: Fitbit Versa 2 (From $200 at Fitbit)

The big draw to Fitbit Premium is the Guided Programs

There are a lot of different aspects to Fitbit Premium, but the thing that we think most people will be drawn to is the collection of Guided Programs. Guided Programs can be found on the Discover page of the Fitbit app, and you'll find ones that aim to help you with a variety of things — including being more active, learning healthy habits, getting more sleep, eating less sugar, and more.

The programs range from one to three weeks depending on the topic, and after joining one, it'll be present on the main Today page of the app. All of the programs can be customized, too. For the Kick Your Salt Habit program, for example, you can choose whether you want to focus on cutting out salt at home or when eating out. Similarly, the Run Training program can be customized based on your reason for why you want to start running, what days/time you want to run, and whether you'll be running indoors or outdoors. Where the Fitbit app on its own has you focusing on hitting things like step counts, active minutes, and calories burned every day with no real variance, Guided Programs aim to mix up your physical activity with set goals and targets for you to reach. There are currently nine Guided Programs available, and Fitbit says it'll be adding more as time goes on. There are also step-by-step workouts

If you don't feel like committing to a multi-week program, Fitbit Premium also gives you access to a wealth of guided workout sessions that last from under 10 minutes up to over an hour. There are a few different categories of workouts to follow, including: If you want to take it easy.

If you want to be challenged.

If you want more cardio.

If you want to go easy on your joints.

Outdoor walks.

Outdoor runs.

Treadmill workouts.

Bodyweight workouts.

Stair workouts.

Elliptical.

The collection of available workouts is quite large, and when you tap on one, you'll see how long it lasts, how many calories you'll burn, and what muscles the exercise targets. While the workouts are shown in the Fitbit app, you'll need to download the separate Fitbit Coach app in order to actually go through them. All of the workouts are lead in a step-by-step manner, along with accompanying audio or video to guide you through the entire process. If you often find yourself going to the gym without any idea of what you should be doing to get the most out of your time and body, these workouts can be a great place to get some inspiration. Premium also gives you more detailed insights into your health

Rounding out the Guided Programs and workouts, Fitbit Premium also gives subscribers access to more detailed insights into their overall health. Part of this is offered in the form of Fitbit Premium Insights. Every Fitbit user gets insights in the Fitbit app to help them improve their health, but ones offered to Premium subscribers are much more personalized. You'll see these Fitbit Premium Insights at the top of the Today page, along with a like and dislike button so you can indicate whether or not you found the information useful. Along with this, Fitbit Premium members also get Premium Sleep Information.

Once again, while every Fitbit user can track their sleep and get information on the quality of it, Premium users get just a little more. If you subscribe to Premium, you'll be able to see the duration of your time asleep and awake, an analysis of sleep duration, and an analysis of your sleep heart rate and restlessness on top of the regular offerings. You can pay every month or once per year Lastly, let's talk about everyone's favorite subject — price. You can pay for Fitbit Premium in one of two ways, either $9.99/month or $79.99/year. The monthly rate is easier to swallow in the short-term, but paying for the yearly plan will save you $40 every year in the long-haul. No matter which option you pick, you can try Fitbit Premium for seven days for free before having to pay a dime. Should you get Fitbit Premium?

As you can see, you get a lot of stuff with Fitbit Premium. As for whether or not you should get it, that all comes down to what your goals are for your own personal health. People that just want to keep track of their steps and active minutes throughout the day can likely skip Premium and just keep on using the regular Fitbit app since all of its core features are still free. However, if you're serious about losing weight, building better habits, and/or want to get as much insight into your body as you can, Fitbit Premium is absolutely worth checking out. If the seven-day trial isn't enough time to make up your mind, buy a month for $10, see how you like it, and then upgrade to the $80/year plan if you're getting enough value out of the service.

Fitbit Premium takes the existing Fitbit app and cranks things up to 11. For your monthly or yearly subscription fee, you get guided health programs, step-by-step workouts, and more detailed information into your personal health. If you want to trial the service, you can do so for seven days absolutely free. $80/year at Fitbit