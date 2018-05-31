Fitbit's Ionic and Versa smartwatches are chock-full of helpful features, with one of my personal favorites being Fitbit Pay. Fitbit Pay allows you to use your smartwatch to pay for things at stores that accept NFC, and it's an incredibly useful trick.
Not as many banks support Fitbit Pay compared to the likes of Google and Samsung Pay, but the list is growing all the time.
If you're interested in using Fitbit Pay, these are the banks/cards that currently work with it.
United States
- AlaTrust Credit Union (Visa)
- American Express
- Bank of America
- Bank of Southern California (Mastercard)
- Boeing Employees Credit Union - Debit
- Capital One - Credit
- CedarStone Bank (Mastercard)
- Central Minnesota Credit Union (Visa)
- Chase (Visa)
- Citizens Equity First Credit Union (Mastercard)
- Commerce Bank
- Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union (Visa)
- Family Savings Credit Union (Visa)
- Farmers Bank & Trust
- First National Bank of Spearman (Mastercard)
- First Tech Federal Credit Union (Mastercard)
- Fisher National Bank (Mastercard)
- Fortifi Bank (Mastercard)
- Greater Kinston Credit Union (Visa)
- Idaho Central Credit Union (Visa)
- Latino Community Credit Union (Visa)
- Local Government Federal Credit Union (Visa)
- Members Choice Credit Union (Visa)
- North Carolina Press Association Federal Credit Union (Visa)
- North Central Bank
- Numerica Credit Union (Visa)
- Peoples Bank (Mastercard)
- Peoples National Bank of Kewanee (Mastercard)
- PNC (Visa)
- Progressive National Bank (Visa)
- Security Service Federal Credit Union (Mastercard)
- State Employees' Credit Union (Visa)
- SunTrust (Mastercard)
- Sun Community Federal Credit Union (Mastercard)
- The Bank of Beaver City (Mastercard)
- The Colorado Bank & Trust Company of La Junta (Mastercard)
- Triad Bank (Mastercard)
- U.S. Bank
- VACU (Mastercard)
- Wells Fargo
Canada
- ATB Financial (Mastercard)
- RBC Royal Bank
United Kingdom
- boon. by Wirecard
- Danske Bank (Mastercard)
- Santander
- Starling Bank (Mastercard)
Australia
- ANZ
- Bendigo Bank
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Mastercard)
- Latitude Financial Services (Mastercard)
- National Australia Bank
- Westpac (Mastercard)
Denmark
- Danske Bank (Mastercard)
- Eurocard (Mastercard)
- Jyske Bank
- Nordea
- SEB (Mastercard)
Finland
- Danske Bank (Mastercard)
- Eurocard (Mastercard)
- Finnair Plus (Mastercard)
- Nordea
- SEB (Mastercard)
- Stockmann (Mastercard)
- Tuohi (Mastercard)
France
- boon. by Wirecard
- Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne (Mastercard)
- Crédit Mutuel du Massif Central (Mastercard)
- Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest. (Mastercard)
- Fortuneo (Mastercard)
- Max (Mastercard)
Ireland
- boon. by Wirecard
- KBC (Mastercard)
Italy
- boon. by Wirecard
- Carrefour Banca (Mastercard)
New Zealand
- ASB Bank
Norway
- Danske Bank (Mastercard)
- Eika Kredittbank AS (Mastercard)
- Eurocard (Mastercard)
- Nordea
- SEB (Mastercard)
Singapore
- OCBC Bank
- United Overseas Bank
Spain
- boon. by Wirecard
- Santander (Mastercard)
- Servicios Financieros Carrefour (Mastercard)
Sweden
- Danske Bank (Mastercard)
- Eurocard (Mastercard)
- Nordea
- SEB (Mastercard)
Switzerland
- BonusCard
- boon. by Wirecard
- Cembra Money Bank (Mastercard)
- Cornèrcard
- Swiss Bankers (Mastercard prepaid cards)
- UBS (Mastercard)
- Viseca
Taiwan
- Cathay United Bank
- CTBC Bank
- E.SUN Bank
- Taipei Fubon Bank
- Taishin
- Union Bank of Taiwan