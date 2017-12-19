Looking to treat yourself to a Fitbit Ionic? It's now a little more affordable.

The Fitbit Ionic is the fitness wearable makers first true smartwatch, but at £300 it's a pretty pricey thing to have, especially for a platform that's still building out.

But as we approach the holiday season you can pick one up with a solid discount of £50 right now, coming in at £249.99.

The discounted price applies to all the colors available right now, and there's no telling how long they'll last or when the price will go back up. So if you've been holding out for a discount, hit the link below and grab it while it's hot.

