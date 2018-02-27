The Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition was announced at the same time as the regular Ionic, but now during MWC 2018, Fitbit's shed more light on what it'll bring to the table.

The Fitbit Ionic was met with a mostly positive reception following its debut last October, and while it may not be perfect, it's currently my go-to smartwatch/fitness tracker of choice .

At first glance, the most notable part of the Adidas Edition is its unique look. This version of the Ionic comes with the same Silver Gray aluminum case that's already available, but it's paired with an exclusive two-tone Ink Blue sports band that you won't be able to get anywhere else.

There's also an exclusive watch face that's meant to resemble a racing bib, and this is paired with six special on-screen workouts thanks to the Adidas Train app – including Dynamic Warmup, Power Race, Metabolic, Run Activation, Strong Strides, and Post Run Stretch.

Aside from those few goodies, this is the same Fitbit Ionic we've had since October. It tracks your steps, heart-rate, and sleep, supports a variety of apps, alerts you of any notifications on your phone, lets you make payments at stores with Fitbit Pay, and more.

The Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition is available for pre-order now and costs $329.95 ($30 more than the regular Ionic). It'll officially go on sale March 19 and be available at Amazon, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Kohl's, Macy's, and Nordstrom.

