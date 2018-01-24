Current Pebble owners can also get a $50 discount on the Fitbit Ionic.
In early December of 2016, Pebble was shut down after being acquired by Fitbit. Fitbit originally said that it'd continue to support the Pebble ecosystem until 2018, but the company has now extended that support for six more months.
The announcement came via Fitbit's developer blog, and now Pebblers will be able to keep using their wearables like as they've been through June 30, 2018. However, after June 30, voice recognition features, SMS and email replies, timeline pins with third-party apps, the Pebble app store, forum, and CloudPebble development tool will all stop working.
As a former Pebbler, the Fitbit Ionic is a great smartwatch that's worthy of your attention.
Although it's sad to think that Pebble will actually be laid to rest this year, Fitbit really is going out of its way with this extension seeing as how it didn't acquire any of Pebble's hardware with the acquisition.
If you're still rocking your Pebble but want to be sensible and admit that the end is nigh, Fitbit's offering all current Pebble owners a $50 discount on the Fitbit Ionic. Anyone that purchased a Pebble prior to December 7, 2016, and chose to receive promotional info from Fitbit will receive an email about how to redeem this offer, but you can also fill out the form here.
As a former owner of the Pebble, Pebble Steel, Pebble Time, and Pebble Time Round, I sympathize with those of you that are still rocking a Pebble in early 2018. With that said, the Fitbit Ionic is a darn good smartwatch and absolutely worth checking out. Developer support for apps and watch faces is already quite strong, and the fitness tracking package is one of the best you'll find on a wearable right now. Also, unlike most other smartwatches, the 4-5 days of battery life will make you feel right at home.
Samsung Gear Sport vs. Fitbit Ionic: Fitness smartwatch showdown
Reader comments
Fitbit extends Pebble support through June 2018
I proactively bought a Samsung Gear S2 (not S3) to replace my Pebble Time. Although the S2 is the best non-Pebble watch that I have ever personally used, the Pebble is just *so much better* that I switched back to it.
I'm loath to purchase anything from Fitbit, the company that killed Pebble, but at the end of the day I want something as close to my Pebble Time as possible. My main criteria are daylight screen readability, battery life, and interactive notifications. (I DON'T care about apps.) If anyone has any other suggestions, I'm wide open to them.
Pebble killed themselves, not Fitbit. I'm sad as well to to hang up my pebble, but I'm getting use to my new LG sport, but miss that awesome battery life.
I do wish the Fitbit Ionic had some way to interact with notifications, but it absolutely nails screen readability in sunlight and battery life. I had the Gear Sport before switching to the Ionic, and while 2 days of battery life on the Gear Sport was good, I'm consistently getting 4-5 days on the Ionic.
Thanks, Joe! I guess my only other concern is how enormous the Ionic is compared to the Pebble Time. There may not be any getting around that...EVERY smartwatch is bigger/thicker than the Time.
Pebble Time Round is definitely my favorite size for a smartwatch that there's ever been, but I'd recommend seeing an Ionic in person if you get the chance at a store or something. It looks gigantic in pictures, but it actually sits rather flush on the wrist and weighs hardly anything.
I did the EXACT SAME THING (with the same watch. The Gear S2 with cellular on Verizon). Still prefer my Pebble. Going to miss it when it looses all the cloud computing. I use Voice dictation a LOT! Works so much better than s-voice.
Flicked via the BlackBerry keyboard on my Pixel 2
And here I thought I was already using my pebble post services end.
Oh well, hope someone comes out with a pebble successor - week battery life, always on display, relays notifications, step counter, $100 or less.
Me too! I guess I got confused about how Pebble characterized the product EOL. Like I thought they had converted more services to run in the app itself, instead of their cloud infrastructure. Oh, well...
I just picked up the Xiaomi Amazfit Bip. I'm liking it. Probably not as feature packed as the Pebble, but it seems to do more than the Fitbit for a fraction of the price (paid about $70 USD with shipping and insurance). Battery life is supposed to be a few months if you don't use GPS. I got 2 days use so far, and I'm at 97% . The screen technology is some sort of reflective e-ink that is highly visible in light. I can attest, it works very well. I chose this because I need the battery life, want the extra features like timer and stopwatch, but don't want to pay a fortune. Also, my old xaiomi miband 2 had awesome accuracy on step counting. Unfortunately, I won't be able to attest to quality and longevity until I've had it for some months.
Thank you very much for the tip, I will definitely check it out.
Is there a developer community that has started supporting Pebble once Fitbit pulls the plug? I'm wondering if any developers are out there to prolong the life by sideloading apps/updates to support future versions of Android/ios.
Try Rebble https://rebble.io/
Also look into gadget bridge
https://gadgetbridge.org
"Gadgetbridge is an Android (4.4+) application which will allow you to use your Pebble, Mi Band, Amazfit Bit and HPlus device (and more) without the vendor's closed source application and without the need to create an account and transmit any of your data to the vendor's servers."