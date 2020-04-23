Today, Fitbit dropped over 15 free workouts and mindfulness sessions on its YouTube channel, making the content free for all who want to watch and follow along.

Many of these activities were previously locked behind the paywall of their Fitbit Premium subscription service, which had offered users a free seven-day trial up until the COVID-19 pandemic and stay at home orders began.

Earlier this spring, the fitness wearables company announced that it was extending the trial period for Fitbit Premium from seven to 90 days, and making approximately 40 workouts and activities freely available in the Fitbit app.

It appears that many of those newly free activities are now the ones that are available on the company's YouTube channel. The workouts and activities you'll find there range from seven minutes up to over 45 minutes and include high-intensity interval training (HIIT), breathing exercises, visualizations, core workouts, and more.

You can check out all of the options now on Fitbit's YouTube channel.