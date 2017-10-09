A gallery of nearly 40 photos/videos from the Pixel 2 surfaced over the weekend, and they look very promising.
We came away quite impressed with our initial hands-on time of Google's Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL, and while there are a lot of different reasons to be excited about the phones, one of the most promising looks to be the Pixel 2's camera. An employee at Google recently uploaded around 40 photos and videos to Google Photos that were captured directly on the Pixel 2, and the results are seriously impressive.
The album is filled with a wide variety of different shots, including images captured in low-light settings, portrait mode shots, and a couple examples of just how smooth video capture is thanks to the combination of optical and electronic image stabilization.
It's difficult to come across a high-end flagship with a lackluster camera these days, but these shots from the Pixel 2 are honestly some of the best I've seen from a smartphone so far in 2017. Detail throughout the photos is nice and crisp, the dynamic range is some of the best around, and color reproduction is on point.
As a quick refresher, both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL come equipped with a single 12MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture and 1.4μm pixels. Google really touted the portrait mode feature at the Pixel 2's unveiling on October 4, and although Google is relying solely on software and machine learning as opposed to using two lenses to pull this look off, this move appears to be working towards the company's favor. The portrait shots found in the gallery aren't perfect, but at least to my eyes, they're some of the best I've ever seen.
The Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL are expected to start shipping out on October 17 for those that got their preorders in quickly, but if you need more photos to browse through than what we included above, you can check out the entire gallery here.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Reader comments
First photos captured on Pixel 2 look fantastic
Fantastic. Natural colors , not oversaturated just the way I like them. Many like oversaturation , I get it.
Agreed! Wow at these shots...
It's like looking at some really good stock photography, which is a good thing. I've been trying to hold on with the Nexus 6P, but I could cave. :p
This is making it harder to keep my note 8
I have played around with the Note 8 at Best Buy. It's a good phone. But with TouchWiz and whatever provider that you get their bloatware, it's just a non-starter for me. The apps that Samsung and let's say for instance Verizon put on top of Android most people end up disabling them because you can't delete them. Now that I have enjoyed the pure Android experience there is no going back. I am one of those rare people who don't want wireless charging because I want to be able to use my phone if someone calls and keeping it charging. I have about five or seven sets of earbuds that came with the Samsungs and the LG's that I had still in the box in my closet. Thankfully I have never dropped my phone in water because I've never handled my phone around water. I have never used Samsung or Google pay because I don't like the idea of having my debit and or credit card information in my phone and having my NFC on. I guess I am different because a lot of the extras that people are looking for in their smartphones, I don't need!! I'm not a photographer or a connoisseur of high-end pictures. As long as my phone take really really good pictures I am satisfied. What the Pixels represents, I think, are people like me.
I'm some what the same I never have used wireless charging and I mostly have had Samsung devices my whole life minus two iPhones and I have a axon 7 now and I've always enjoyed Samsung devices mostly note devices but always wanted to try something else just because I know down the line from experience something goes wrong and yet I keep coming back to them idk what pulls me in lol
The new pixels are somewhat water proof though right? I didn't think the pixel would be and better than my Nexus 6P but it is. In day to day use everything works better.... My XL has no glitches that I have found yet. Also, assistant on the Nexus vs assistant on the XL is a huge difference. I use it all the time now whereas I would only occasionally use it on my Nexus.
Yes, ip67. I believe 1 meter up to 30 min.
Should be perfect for 99 percent of us.
No my friend, you need a flip phone. Since all you use your phone is for making calls and receiving text.
I'd have to disagree that the Pixel is the phone for you. Doesn't sound like you'd use much of the features this phone has. Why not go with a decent low to mid-ranger from Motorola that has a near-pure Android experience? Or, get the last gen Pixels (or even used Nexus 6P/5X) if you want Google's Android experience?
My initial thought on these is "Dang."
My second thought is: Although these are unedited (post-edited), I wonder if they were taken with a proprietary camera app like that one instance in which the Googler built his own app to take photos & then released them...basically, impossible for someone else to replicate the photo taking ability.
It's not impossible but I highly doubt it.
It doesn't benefit Google in the long run if they release photos that consumers will not be able to replicate or at least come close. Besides, Google has been known to have the best camera since the Nexus 6P/5X through a combination of hardware and software (HDR+). Judging from the photos released just prior to the first Pixel phones and the ones I have been able to take with my own Pixel XL, I can't imagine I won't be able to take photos of similar quality with my Pixel 2 XL.
And not a single action shot. These pictures are great, but what about when something is moving?
How do you start the camera app?
Double click one of the side buttons?
Joe
Same as before. Double-press the power button.
The pictures do look great, but keep in mind that whom ever took'em knows a thing or two about taking photos. These have good composition, and that's half the battle in getting good results. Just look at Alex Dobie's instagram pictures, you can give him the worst camera and he'll have better stuff than most people with a expensive DSLR. Perfect framing all the time.
Besides, if profesional photographers have to do post-production work on their pictures, why are cell phone users expecting great results without at least using Snapseed?
Wow. Just Wow.
Amazing photos, sad pixel is on Verizon only.
Where in the world did you get that info? They may be the only wireless partner for selling the phones, but VZW is not the only network they work on.
Sad that people still rely on useless carriers to buy the phone. That's fine to buy there but you can also buy from Google store and use on any carrier. So no it's not Verizon exclusive.
What are the cameras slow mo abilities like?
Man I can't decide...Pixel 2 XL or the V30?!?
AC can you please do a comparison of the two?!
We have a Pixel, and I replaced my 6P with the Essential. A little envious of the 2XL...V30, what?
V30 is good for videos mate . That comparison between V30 and red camera left speechless.
Yea I saw that and that's what is leaning me towards it a bit more. I do take more pics than videos but I currently own a 6P and just want something different.
You mean like this one? https://www.androidcentral.com/google-pixel-2-xl-vs-lg-v30
Photos have been taken by Professional photographers . AC should have mentioned this also .
I don't think there's a single person who wasn't keenly aware of that.